TACOMA — During an informational session, eighth-grader Ella Kaleta introduced herself to new Bothell girls basketball coach Leon Johnson, then got right to the point. She asked what she needed to do to become his point guard.

It was brash, and it made an impression. Kaleta, now a 5-foot-10 Portland State commit, became a four-year varsity starter and earned KingCo 4A All-Conference honors.

“Our goal was to make it here before she left,” Johnson said Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome. “And she got to play here. I’m happy she got to do the one thing she wanted to do.”

Seventh-seeded Kamiakin (21-4) from Kennewick ended No. 10 Bothell’s season with a 62-52 final in Wednesday night’s loser-out game at the Class 4A state girls basketball tournament. Kaleta wasn’t happy in that moment, obviously, but said she would be tomorrow.

“We’re all sisters,” she said. “It’s tough to end this way, but we really pushed the entire way, and that’s all we can ask from each other.”

Kamiakin advances to face No. 8 Emerald Ridge on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Kaleta sank a three to kick things off for the Cougars and her surprised look could be seen from the cheap seats.

“I never bank threes. It was crazy,” Kaleta said. “I’ll take what I can get.”

Never might be a stretch, her coach said, but she’s been in something of a slump.

“We’ve called that play for her all year,” Johnson said. “She hasn’t been scoring as usual. Her points have been down a little bit. We called that to make her shoot.”

The Braves went on a 15-1 first-half run, but Yuna McConnell’s threes helped keep the Cougars within range and they trailed only 25-24 at the half. However, the Braves opened up an 11-point lead midway through the third quarter and maintained it.

Johnson said the Braves switched up their defense a little bit after Bothell tied it at 22.

“Our counter wasn’t exactly right. They got a little hesitant,” he said. “When you get hesitant, you question your shots, and they don’t fall.”

Kaleta and McKylee Hawkins paced the Cougars (18-7) with 14 points. Hawkins added a team-high six rebounds. Kamiakin’s Camia Howard was a constant presence with the numbers to match — 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Bothell, 68-40 opening-round winners over Sunnyside, will graduate Johnson’s first class at Bothell.

“We had a great year,” Johnson said. “We haven’t been here since 2016, and we’ll be back.”