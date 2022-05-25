Bellevue had a strong showing at the state golf championships held at various courses across the state.

As in the city of Bellevue, not just the school.

Bellevue High’s Bernice Stolte was the Class 3A girls medalist after shooting 73-65-138 to win by a stroke at Meadowwood Golf Course near Spokane. She lead the Wolverines to a second-place team finish behind Interlake, another Bellevue school which the title by 11 strokes. Gigi Lund tied for third to lead the Saints at 74-66-140.

Newport of Bellevue won the Class 4A girls title by three strokes on Camas. Amber Li led the Grizzlies with a third-place finish at 72-73-145.

The Bellevue boys were third in 3A standings. Mercer Island won the title.

Blanchet’s Max Herendeen of Blanchet won the Class 3A individual title with a 68-63-131. Mercer Island’s Ethan Evans (69-69-137) was second and Spencer Smith (66-72-138) was third.

Notes

Redmond’s Akshay Anand won the 4A boys title with a 73-68-141.

White River’s Brooke Gelinas won the Class 2A girls title with a 69-72-141 to lead the Hornets to the team title. White River’s Zach Miller made it a sweep of the individual titles with a 71-71-142.

Bear Creek’s Ryder Odem won the Class 1A boys title with a 65-75-140, leading the Grizzlies to the team title.