O’Dea’s loss to Lake Stevens last week cost it the top spot in the latest Associated Press state football poll, released Wednesday.
The Fighting Irish fell to No. 2 in the Class 3A rankings as the Bellevue Wolverines took the top spot.
Lake Stevens, whose first game of the season was against O’Dea as the Vikings dealt with a COVID outbreak, moved up to No. 3 (from No. 7) in the Class 4A rankings.
Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (7) 3-0 97
2. Gonzaga Prep (1) 3-0 84
3. Lake Stevens (2) 1-0 77
4. Sumner 3-0 69
5. Bothell 3-0 61
6. Union 2-1 43
7. Glacier Peak 3-0 40
8. Kamiakin 3-0 36
9. Skyview 3-0 22
10. Puyallup 2-1 21
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 3A
1. Bellevue (6) 3-0 92
2. O’Dea (1) 2-1 87
3. Seattle Prep (3) 85
4. Yelm 3-0 85
5. Eastside Catholic 1-1 54
6. Kennewick 3-0 46
7. Marysville-Pilchuck 3-0 35
8. Spanaway Lake 3-0 29
9. Ferndale 3-0 24
10. Mount Spokane 2-0 20
Others receiving 6 or more points: Mountain View 7.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (9) 2-1 96
2. Lynden (1) 2-1 87
3. Ridgefield 3-0 87
4. North Kitsap 3-0 62
5. Squalicum 1-1 50
6. Archbishop Murphy 2-1 45
7. Steilacoom 1-0 43
8. Sedro-Woolley 3-0 33
9. Prosser 2-0 31
10. Enumclaw 2-1 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Hockinson 9. Aberdeen 9.
Class 1A
1. Royal (9) 3-0 90
2. Eatonville 3-0 81
3. Toppenish 3-0 71
4. Mount Baker 1-2 48
5. Montesano 3-0 47
6. Riverside 3-0 44
7. Zillah 2-1 29
8. Connell 2-0 26
9. Lynden Christian 1-2 22
10. LaCenter 2-1 19
Others receiving 6 or more points: King’s 8. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (7) 2-0 87
2. Napavine (2) 3-0 83
3. Okanogan 3-0 70
4. Onalaska 2-1 56
5. Toledo 3-0 49
6. Columbia (Burbank) 3-0 48
7. Forks 3-0 40
8. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 2-0 26
9. Chewelah (Jenkins) 2-1 23
10. Lake Roosevelt 1-1 5
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (7) 3-0 70
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3-0 63
3. Lummi 3-0 56
4. Naselle 3-1 34
5. Pomeroy 3-0 27
Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 18. Sunnyside Christian 12.
