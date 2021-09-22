O’Dea’s loss to Lake Stevens last week cost it the top spot in the latest Associated Press state football poll, released Wednesday.

The Fighting Irish fell to No. 2 in the Class 3A rankings as the Bellevue Wolverines took the top spot.

Lake Stevens, whose first game of the season was against O’Dea as the Vikings dealt with a COVID outbreak, moved up to No. 3 (from No. 7) in the Class 4A rankings.

Class 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin (7) 3-0 97

2. Gonzaga Prep (1) 3-0 84

3. Lake Stevens (2) 1-0 77

4. Sumner 3-0 69

5. Bothell 3-0 61

6. Union 2-1 43

7. Glacier Peak 3-0 40

8. Kamiakin 3-0 36

9. Skyview 3-0 22

10. Puyallup 2-1 21

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 3A

1. Bellevue (6) 3-0 92

2. O’Dea (1) 2-1 87

3. Seattle Prep (3) 85

4. Yelm 3-0 85

5. Eastside Catholic 1-1 54

6. Kennewick 3-0 46

7. Marysville-Pilchuck 3-0 35

8. Spanaway Lake 3-0 29

9. Ferndale 3-0 24

10. Mount Spokane 2-0 20

Others receiving 6 or more points: Mountain View 7.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (9) 2-1 96

2. Lynden (1) 2-1 87

3. Ridgefield 3-0 87

4. North Kitsap 3-0 62

5. Squalicum 1-1 50

6. Archbishop Murphy 2-1 45

7. Steilacoom 1-0 43

8. Sedro-Woolley 3-0 33

9. Prosser 2-0 31

10. Enumclaw 2-1 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: Hockinson 9. Aberdeen 9.

Class 1A

1. Royal (9) 3-0 90

2. Eatonville 3-0 81

3. Toppenish 3-0 71

4. Mount Baker 1-2 48

5. Montesano 3-0 47

6. Riverside 3-0 44

7. Zillah 2-1 29

8. Connell 2-0 26

9. Lynden Christian 1-2 22

10. LaCenter 2-1 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: King’s 8. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7.

Class 2B

1. Kalama (7) 2-0 87

2. Napavine (2) 3-0 83

3. Okanogan 3-0 70

4. Onalaska 2-1 56

5. Toledo 3-0 49

6. Columbia (Burbank) 3-0 48

7. Forks 3-0 40

8. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 2-0 26

9. Chewelah (Jenkins) 2-1 23

10. Lake Roosevelt 1-1 5

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (7) 3-0 70

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3-0 63

3. Lummi 3-0 56

4. Naselle 3-1 34

5. Pomeroy 3-0 27

Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 18. Sunnyside Christian 12.