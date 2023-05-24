The Eastside piled up the titles as the state golf tournaments wrapped up a two-day run Wednesday at courses across the state.

Amber Li of Newport of Bellevue won the Class 4A girls title in a three-hole playoff. She shot a final-round 70 for a two-day 141, which left her tied with Claire Chang of Issaquah and Amanda Guyen of Lewis & Clark of Spokane.

Newport put three in the top 10 with Emma Wong (143) taking fifth and Emily Zhang (147) taking eighth to win the team title. Issaquah was 11 strokes back in second.

The Bellevue girls also put three (Berenice Stolte, 4th; Tatum Otto, 5th; Charlene Stolte 8th) in the top 10 to claim the Class 3A title. Liberty of Issaquah was in second 46-114.

Charlotte Giffin (138) of Cedarcrest of Duvall won the Class 2A girls title.

Seattle Academy won the Class 1A boys title, and Forest Ridge of Bellevue won the girls title.

