Two running backs topped 100 yards for the Wolverines, who will face Yelm in the state quarterfinals next week.

It might have to be on a payment plan, but somehow Bellevue senior Drew Fowler wants to treat his offensive line to a steak dinner.

The mashup of backups and starters poked enough wholes in Snohomish’s defense to help the fourth-seeded Wolverines roll to a 66-33 win in their Class 3A state football tournament opener on Friday night. Bellevue (11-0) will play No. 12 seed Yelm in the quarterfinals next week.

“I’ve got to figure out something,” Fowler said after scoring on touchdowns runs of 73 and 36 yards. “They (offensive line) killed it. We had a few injuries on the line, and the guys stepped up. It was awesome. Those are so fun to run through because I look good for it, but obviously they’re the ones who did everything.”

Injuries were a theme this season for Bellevue, which made the Wolverines possibly appear vulnerable against No. 13 seed Snohomish. The Panthers (8-3) even started hot as senior quarterback Tayte Conover tossed a pass to sophomore Makai Williams, who juked a few tackles to run 69 yards for a touchdown.

Bellevue punted on its first offensive possession. But that’s where the glitches ended. The Wolverines scored 35 unanswered points to take a 35-7 lead into halftime.

“For any kid on our sideline who thought we’d run through this game, it woke them up a little bit,” said Fowler of Snohomish’s early touchdown. “For most of us, it’s what we expected. Snohomish is a great team. We knew we were going to have a ballgame on our hands.”

Wolverines junior Alex Reid and Folwer traded big plays to build the sizable lead. Junior running back Joby Schneider scored the first touchdown with a 46-yard run. Fowler opened the second quarter with a 73-yard scoring run to give Bellevue a 14-7 lead with 11:44 left in the half.

Reid followed with a 20-yard score. On defense, senior teammate Bryan Kwon had a sack for a 17-yard loss that helped set up Fowler’s 36-yard scoring run on first down. Reid closed the scoring in the opening half with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Reid had 15 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns while Fowler had 116 yards on four carries with two touchdowns.

Conover connected with Jacob Brandvold for a 39-yard touchdown pass to inch within 38-13 of Bellevue’s lead with 7:13 left in the third quarter. The Panthers, which returned to the postseason for the first time since 2007, just couldn’t stop the Wolverines from scoring.

“We battled; we never gave up,” Snohomish coach Joey Hammer said of the Panthers, which saw their eight-game win streak snapped. “We’re on a journey, and we’ll continue to grow and grow.”

Yelm, which upset fifth-seeded Lakes 15-14 to advance, is making its first postseason appearance since 1987. First-year Bellevue coach Michael Kneip is eager to learn about the Wolverines’ next opponent. He’s also hoping his team can heal fast to continue the postseason run.

Fowler missed three games this season due to an ankle injury.

“We’ve been battled tested and have a bunch of tough kids,” Kneip said. “We’ll see what happens.”