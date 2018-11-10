Rudolph won two individual titles, broke two state records and was part of two winning relays for the Wolverines, who edged Lake Washington and Lakeside for the title.

It certainly wasn’t easy, but when it was over the Bellevue Wolverines were Class 3A girls state swimming and diving champions for a second consecutive season.

The Wolverines had to fend off not one, but two worthy challengers to win the title. They finished with 272 points, ahead of second-place Lakeside with 259 and third-place Lake Washington with 255.

“It’s the kind of state meet that everybody wants to see,” Bellevue coach Lisa Van Loben Sels said. “Everybody shows up to do their best, and when it’s close like that there is nothing more exciting. I’m so proud of these girls. The character and drive that they showed today was amazing. We had some challenges coming out of yesterday, and they stepped up and just attacked it.”

Of course, having a swimmer like junior Janelle Rudolph helps. Rudolph won two individual titles on Saturday, finishing the 50-yard freestyle with a state-record and automatic All-American time of 22.85. She followed that up by winning the 100 backstroke in 53.73 seconds, the second-fastest time in state history.

It was the third consecutive year Rudolph, who was named swimmer of the meet, has won both events.

“You’re just fortunate to be a part of it,” Van Loben Sels said. “She shows up on your doorstep and she’s Janelle Rudolph. I’m just very fortunate to be a part of her career, because it’s going to be a long one, and it’s going to be pretty spectacular.”

Rudolph was also a part of two state-championship relay teams, helping the 200-medley relay and the 400-freestyle relay teams to the championship. She wasn’t done setting records, either. Swimming the first leg of the 400-freestyle relay, which was the last event of the meet, Rudolph’s time of 49.50 set the state record in the 100-freestyle.

“Whenever I swim, I always want to improve in something,” Rudolph said. “That’s always my goal. Coming into state, obviously my other goal is to help the team in any way I can to help defend our title. … I’m happy to improve, and I’m even happier to help the team win.

Rudolph wasn’t the only individual state champion for the Wolverines. Senior Aneta Wyzga got Bellevue off to a nice start, winning the first individual event of the meet, the 200-freestyle. Her time of 1:49.67 was good enough for All-American consideration.

“She’s tough,” Van Loben Sels said. “She’s just tough as nails. She’s a fighter. We can see it every year coming into these finals. She just gets her head in a position where she’s going to fight it, and she comes out on top.”

Junior Rylee Siripipat also claimed victory in the 200 individual medley. Siripipat initially finished second with a time of 2:06.54 to Bainbridge freshman Margaret Hayes, who finished in 2:03.99, but was named champion after Hayes was disqualified for an illegal wall-touch in the breaststroke portion of the event.

Liberty’s reign ends

After winning four consecutive Class 2A team titles, Liberty’s run came to an end on Saturday morning. North Kitsap won the team title, finishing with 277.5 points. The Patriots finished second with 230 points.