Timberline, seeded fifth in Class 3A, first must snap five-year skid behind Wichita State commit Erik Stevenson.

LACEY — It’s easy to mistake Erik Stevenson for a superhero.

He possess basketball powers unseen in Lacey, a suburb of the state’s capitol in Olympia that’s more known as the hometown of NFL players and former Sounder goalkeeper Kasey Keller.

Then there’s that mask.

Class 3A state boys basketball When: Four games Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 9 a.m.; semifinals Friday beginning at 3:45 p.m.; championship Saturday at 7 p.m. Where: Tacoma Dome. Top storylines: Thanks to Seattle Prep, teams know No. 1 seed Garfield isn't invincible despite its wealth of talent. The Panthers handed the Bulldogs their only loss of the season in the opening round of the SeaKing District tournament. Garfield was the 2017 state runner-up. ... No. 3 seed Lincoln was the other undefeated team until the Abes lost in their district championship game. ... Garfield coach Brandon Roy and players PJ Fuller and MarJon Beauchamp are trying to repeat as champions as they were part of Nathan Hale's win in 2017. ... Wilson senior Emmitt Matthews Jr. was expected to be out with a season-ending right-hand injury. The UConn-commit played the Rams' regional loss against Garfield in a Velcro brace and is expected to do the same in Tacoma. Top 5 players: F Kevin Porter Jr. 6-5, Rainier Beach; G PJ Fuller 6-4, Garfield; G Erik Stevenson 6-4, Timberline; F Paolo Banchero 6-8, O'Dea; F Shaw Anderson 6-5, Kelso. Favorites: No. 1 seed Garfield, No. 7 seed Rainier Beach, No. 5 seed Timberline and No. 4 Kelso. Last: There's a strong University of Washington undertone to the Class 3A boys field. Garfield coach Brandon Roy is a well-known alum, but O'Dea freshmen Paolo Banchero is the son of former women's all-time scoring leader Rhonda (Smith) and junior Noah Williams is the brother of Aminah, who graduated as UW's all-time leader in total rebounds. Eastside Catholic freshman Shane Nowell is the younger brother of Huskies guard Jaylen.

In the summer months, Stevenson can be spotted running the hilly terrain shirtless while wearing an elevation training mask and headphones. Only his forehead and hazel eyes are visible, giving the look of either villain or savior depending on your view of his Timberline team.

“Sometimes I get called ‘Bane,’ ” Stevenson said, referring to Batman’s supervillain in “The Dark Knight Rises.” “But I just keep running.”

The equipment used to increase endurance is a visual to the dedication Stevenson has to being a basketball star. Working out three times a day during the offseason, shooting drills before and after practice, weightlifting and distance running – it’s all for moments like this week at the Tacoma Dome.

Stevenson, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, is leading Timberline to his last Class 3A state tournament run. The fifth-seeded Blazers (19-6) play a loser-out game against No. 13 seed Seattle Prep at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“He’s always looked at the bigger picture and has been a no-nonsense type of player,” Timberline coach Allen Thomas said. “He had a chip on his shoulder as a freshman and always had something to prove, but what separates him is his work ethic in the offseason. And he does it all on his own.”

Stevenson’s parents played basketball, his father Craig suiting up for the University of Puget Sound and professional teams in Australia and Europe. His older sister also played hoops in college, but Erik has been on another level since his mother coached his first team and taught him how to shoot – lining up his toes with his knee, elbow and flicking the wrist as he released the ball.

An early motivation was being a varsity starter his freshman year. Stevenson had to work his way back from tearing his right meniscus before his sophomore season. Competing on the national stage through AAU tournaments made him want to add moves above the rim and strong defensive pressure to his game. Once he committed to Wichita State, Stevenson began prepping to be ready for NCAA competition.

He picked the Shockers because the program has advanced to the NCAA tournament the past six seasons and reached the Final Four in 2013.

“They play my way,” Stevenson said. “They’re tough, play defense, gritty and at the end of the day, they’re about winning. I’m a winner. I’ve been a winner my whole life. I don’t think losing is fun. I take it as a lesson, for sure. But you can learn from wins, too.”

Timberline wanted last season’s early exit at state to be a lesson for this year. But the Blazers lost to fourth-seeded Kelso 58-51 in the regional round on Saturday, missing an opportunity for a bye.

Now it’s a rematch of last season when Prep defeated Timberline 71-53 at the Tacoma Dome. The Blazers are 0-5 at in the state tournament the past five years.

“I didn’t play well at the Dome at all,” said Stevenson, who’s averaging 23.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.

“I didn’t shoot the ball very well,” he continued. “There was a lot of (crowd) yelling, staying composed was hard … but I’d rather take and miss the big shot than not at all. I’ve been through all of this before. I’ve been on a big stage since freshman year. I’ve led the team as I’ve done in the past. I’ve taken the punches and now it’s about throwing punches back.”

Just doubt his ability to do so – that’s how he charges his superpowers.

Backing Stevenson up are seven teammates from last year’s roster. Senior point guard Elijah Morton helps Stevenson form a dynamic duo in the backcourt on most nights. He averages 13.3 points and 4.9 assists per game.

“It’s like waking up a sleeping beast, you don’t want to doubt Erik,” Morton said. “He’s not going to back down. We’re also a team of brothers, so we’re all behind him and ready to make this run.”