Former pro player Gerald Smiley resigned shortly before the season began citing differences with the Vikings’ athletic director and principal.

After one memorable season, Rainier Beach baseball is under revision again.

Gerald Smiley resigned as coach four days before the first practice in February, citing conflicts with administration and fundraising policies as his reasons for leaving after 16 months leading his alma mater.

Blake Anderson, a friend of Smiley’s who he recommended in his letter of resignation, was hired as his replacement.

The Vikings open their 2018 season Wednesday with a road game at Eastside Catholic.

“I could not handle it anymore and refused to work with them,” said Smiley of athletic director George Foster and principal Keith Smith. “The roadblocks and barriers of trying to build a successful program for the kids, the administration is not onboard.”

Earlier this week Smiley, who initially approached The Seattle Times for this story, asked that this story not be published, but the Times declined to honor that request. Smiley also asked that portions of this story be retracted, but the Times declined that request too.

Smiley, a former pitcher at Rainier Beach who was drafted in 2001 by the Texas Rangers, immediately rejuvenated Vikings baseball when hired in the fall of 2016. Beach went 10-11 and the win total matched the amount of victories the program compiled the past decade combined.

Beach’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to Seattle Prep in a Metro League tournament opener.

In addition to success on the field, Smiley parlayed his skills as a union organizer to raise more than $40,000 in donations for the program via a GoFundMe account. Beach used the funds to purchase uniforms and equipment for the team and coaching staff.

Smiley launched the site in December 2016. By spring 2017, Seattle Public Schools, with guidance from the state’s auditors office, changed its policy in how those representing SPS in any capacity can raise money from the community, banning GoFundMe and other crowdsourcing websites because it may violate state law.

Based on emails submitted to The Seattle Times by Smiley, he questioned whether Foster and Smith challenged the decision and fought for the students “to clearly use what helped them and gave them hope.” Smiley was also adamant in continuing to use GoFundMe.

“It was a really good platform and we’ve never seen this kind of money come through any Seattle Public School fundraiser and we need to rethink this,” Smiley said of discussions he had with Foster and Smith. “They said they weren’t going down there to fight the school district over my $3,000 (coaching) stipend versus their annual salary.”

“Even though many of our coaches work for the district on a seasonal basis, we consider them important role models and mentors of our student athletes,” Seattle Public Schools said in a statement. “We understand Mr. Smiley is unhappy with recent changes at the school and district level and wish him well as he leaves the coaching role.”

Coupled with snags in field and bus scheduling during the season, Smiley felt Foster and Smith weren’t supporting Beach’s student-athletes. Smiley’s claims were unsubstantiated by other Rainier Beach coaches.

Foster declined to comment about Smiley’s resignation.

“It’s an athletic school, so there’s a lot of pressure on you to get things done at Rainier Beach,” girls basketball coach Mychal Ladd said. “Foster has been pretty much in our corner and he tries to do the best he can, but he works on a shoestring budget.”