With four finalists in the event, the Spartans turned a 26-point deficit to Mercer Island into a 17-point lead in just one race. They left the Islanders in their wake, winning 397-374.

Last year, the Bainbridge boys swimming team won the state title for the first time in school history. The Spartans liked the feeling so much that they went ahead and did it again this year.

Bainbridge rallied from a late deficit to defeat Mercer Island 397-374 for their second consecutive Class 3A state swimming and diving championship on Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

“It was a long season, but we peaked at the perfect time,” Bainbridge coach Kaycee Taylor said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better from the guys.”

The Spartans set themselves up to repeat in Friday’s preliminaries. Of the 12 events, Bainbridge qualified first in six, four as individuals and two relays.

“We knew it was going to be tight,” Taylor said. “Mercer, of course, is a phenomenal team. You can never underestimate them. I think, for us, our strength is in the back half of the meet. We set a nice tone with the 200-medley relay, but once we get past the 500 freestyle, that’s where we have such depth.”

After Mercer Island junior James Richardson won the 100 backstroke, it led Bainbridge 324-298 with just two events left. Unfortunately for the Islanders, one of those events was the 100 breaststroke, an event the Spartans had four finalists.

“It started in prelims,” junior Kevin Houseman said. “Being behind the blocks and seeing my teammates swimming the 100 breast and doing their best — and they were going real fast, I was really motivated for that — seeing and realizing that they were going to get top eight, it was so great for me. Knowing that we got all four of our guys into the top eight and we were able to keep out all of the Mercer kids, that was just great.”

Houseman won the 100 breaststroke final with an automatic All-American time of 55.18, but it was his teammates, junior Aidan Wagner, sophomore Maxwell Eyrich and junior Carter Hall, who finished fifth, sixth and seventh respectively, that helped the Spartans overtake Mercer Island. Bainbridge added 49 points in the event, turning a 26-point deficit into a 17-point lead going into the final event.

“When we look at some of the top guys on the team, maybe it’s unfair to say they are going to go one or two because that’s just what they do,” Taylor said. “But it’s those guys when we get down there, I’m thinking about Ian Lipton who was in the 100-backstroke consolation, moving up to fifth. He was on the outside lane (to start) the race. It’s those guys who make the point difference that can really change the dynamics of a meet.”

The Spartans knew a top-five finish in the 400-freestyle relay, which was the final event of the meet, would lock up the title. They took any drama out of the title race by winning with an automatic All-American time of 3:05.29, which also set broke the state record they set last year.

“I think it’s a testament to these guys that even though they kind of had it locked up, they wanted to make a statement with an All-American time and a state record,” Taylor said.

The Spartans also won the 200-medley relay and junior Garrett Waite and sophomore Jude Wenker won state titles in the 200-individual medley and the 100 freestyle respectively.

Bainbridge also got some help from its divers. Sophomore Kiern Liberman won the event with a score of 4:06.30 and freshman Brian Taylor finished fourth with 345.80.

“The swimmers on the team are really supportive of all the divers and the divers knew that they would make a difference,” Kaycee Taylor said. “I think there was that motivation. … I think the swimmers truly appreciate having a bit of a cushion because they know the divers are going to do so well.”

The championship had special meaning for coach Taylor, who missed the previous two seasons while battling cancer.

“I got a little misty,” he said. “It’s about them, but compared to where I was last year, emotionally, medically and physically, it’s amazing to be here and be part of it.”

Notes

• Eastside Catholic senior Jose Jacome ended his high-school career with two state championships. Jacome won the both the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:39.97 and the 500 freestyle in 4:33.42. Both times were good enough for All-American consideration.

• Mercer Island junior James Richardson also won a pair of titles, claiming the top spot in the 100 backstroke (49.78) and the 100 butterfly (49.84), both All-American consideration times. Mercer Island also took first in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 1:26.35.

• Bellevue senior Nathan Shao won his first state title in the 50-freestyle, finishing in 21.08 seconds. Shao edged North Thurston’s Jeffrey Harn and Bainbridge’s Makai Ingalls, who finished second and third respectively. Ingalls narrowly edged Shao for the title a year ago.