It looked like things were slipping and the third-ranked Bellevue High School football team was going down.

With backup quarterback Drew Fowler leading the way and the defense stepping up, though, the Wolverines (3-0) used a 30-0 surge in a span of 10 minutes, 17 seconds for a comeback 45-34 win over Garfield in a nonleague game Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Fowler engineered three third-quarter scoring drives after taking over for injured starting quarterback Joey Echigoshima. Echigoshima dived for a first down and extra yardage late in the first half and reinjured his hamstring, an injury that caused him to miss the first two games.

“We had repped our Wildcat package with Joey and myself all offseason and we ran it Weeks 1 and 2, so I was pretty comfortable in that spot,” said Fowler, who ran for 76 yards and two third-quarter TDs on 12 rushes. “And, so we just bounced with it. We came out a little flat and missed some assignments early on.

“Our mindset at halftime, was ‘We just want to take it four quarters’ and the idea was that they can’t last with us for quarters three and four.”

Fowler’s saavy presence helped turn the tide and avoid the upset.

After trailing 21-8, Bellevue used a 16-0 surge to take a 24-21 lead with 4:57 left in the third quarter as the Wolverine offense got going under running back turned quarterback Fowler. Fowler made use of a short field, racing 21 yards up the middle on a keeper for TD to give Bellevue the lead back.

The lead grew to 31-21 when Jack Kruger scooped and scored on a 13-yard fumble return after a bad snap sailed past Garfield’s punter with 3:38 left in the third quarter.

The lead swelled to 38-21 as Javon Griggs’ interception set up Bryson Sleeper’s 1-yard TD four plays and 19 yards later at the 1:43 mark of the third.

Joby Schneider led Bellevue with 147 yards on just nine carries, including a 46-yard TD burst with 2:28 left in the game to push the Wolverines’ lead to 45-28.

“We hang our hat on the work we put in,” Bellevue first-year coach Micahel Kneip said. “We work so hard. We went into halftime (down 21-11) with no discomfort and we were locked in. No disrespect to (Garfield), but we knew we were going to win. We get up at 5 a.m. in the offseason for a reason and they believe.”

Avery Morrow finished with 83 yards and three TDs on 13 totes for the Bulldogs (1-2). Javon Tade finished 28 of 39 passing for 322 yards and a TD. He also ran for another TD and cut the Bellevue lead to 38-28 with 8:56 left in the game on a 3-yard TD pass to Sav’ell Smalls.