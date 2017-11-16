Led by Washington-commit Makenna Carr, the Patriots are two wins away from their first state title since 2013.

Midway through the season, coach Tami Nguyen could see her Liberty girls soccer team was carrying an extra burden.

The weight of expectation was hindering the victories and the fun after the Patriots unpredictably rose up and took second at the Class 2A state tournament last season.

Nguyen asked her team what was holding them back after a shaky 4-2 start. Addressing it lifted the cloud and now they are playing to win.

State soccer semifinals Class 4A Sparks Stadium, Puyallup Kennedy Catholic vs. Central Valley, 6 p.m. Camas vs. Issaquah, 8 p.m. Class 3A Sparks Stadium, Puyallup Mercer Island vs. Kamiakin, 2 p.m. Stadium vs. Bellevue, 4 p.m. Class 2A At Shoreline Stadium Liberty vs. West Valley-Spokane, 6 p.m. Columbia River vs. White River, 8 p.m. Class 1A At Shorline Stadium La Salle vs. Cascade, 2 p.m. King’s vs. Seattle Academy, 4 p.m. Class 2B/1B Girls At Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner St. George’s vs. Brewster, 2 p.m. Life Christian vs. Adna, 4 p.m. Class 2B/1B Boys At Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner Prescott vs. St. George’s, 6 p.m. Crosspoint vs. Orcas Island, 8 p.m.

“It’s been harder this season, because there’s expectation on us,” Nguyen said. “Early on I could really tell our girls were almost playing with this idea that they didn’t want to lose instead of just going out and playing.

“I finally asked them, ‘Do you guys feel like there’s a big expectation on you?’ And, they were like, ‘Yeeeessss!’

“And so once we were able to deal with that, the heavy weight and the pressure left. We just talked through it. There are expectations in our program, but winning championships is not one of them.”

Liberty lost a 3-2 shootout heartbreaker to Columbia River last season in the state final after it made an unexpected run after losing most of its 2015 talent.

The Patriots are just two wins away from their first state championship since taking the Class 3A title in 2013.

Liberty (17-2-1) meets West Valley of Spokane (9-11) in Friday’s semifinals at 6 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium, making the school’s sixth trip to the Final Four in the last seven seasons. Nguyen’s system might not be about winning titles, but following her lead has put them in position season after season.

“We talked about being a good teammate, we talked about working hard in training and being dedicated to this team and having to sacrifice and give up stuff to make this team a top priority,” said Nguyen, formerly standout player Tami Bennett at Seattle Christian and the University of Washington. “I feel like once we refocused, we really started to say, ‘OK, we don’t have to win, we don’t have this pressure’ and the results started to come.”

The Patriots won the Kingco 3A/2A title, going 11-2-1 with 34 points to edge Mercer Island (10-1-3, 33 points) for the top spot. They enter Friday’s match on a 14-match win streak.

Aside from the attitude alteration, Nguyen also made a lineup change midseason that gave the team a boost, moving junior defender Cameron Nelson inside to play one of the center back positions.

Nelson, who broke her collarbone in a 5-1 win over Lynden in the district final last season, is looking forward to the Final Four after being a spectator last season.

“This year I’m very excited that we’re back in the same spot, so I have a chance to play with the team and help the team get further and hopefully come back to the finals and finish what we started last year,” said Nelson, who only known Final Fours in her three-year Liberty career. “With everyone back, we are saying this is our year to do it.”

Attacking midfielder Makena Carr, a senior who is committed to Washington, gives the Patriots a one-of-a-kind player and is one of 16 returners. Carr leads the club with 29 goals and 11 assists heading into Friday’s semis and can be a difference maker.

“We know what happened last year and that’s big fuel for us,” Carr said.