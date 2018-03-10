Tickets are still available to attend the induction ceremony Friday.

The Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association (WSGBCA) announced its 2018 Hall of Fame Class. The third class of inductees were chosen for their dedication to girls basketball.

Among the four honorees are former coaches Dennis Olson (Auburn), David Braddock (Connell) and Jim Freeman (Mount Baker). Former Seattle Times preps reporter Sandy Ringer rounds out the list.

The honorees will be formally inducted Friday at a ceremony at Schirmer Auditorium at King’s High School. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a dinner social. Cost is $40 in advance and $50 at the door.

To RSVP or for questions, contact Bryan Peterson at petersonb@cascadechristianschool.org.