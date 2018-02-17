The senior won the vault, bars and beam in the individual event finals, a day after finishing fourth in the all-around.

TACOMA — Now that’s how to put a bow on your high-school athletic career.

Senior Ali Tate of Auburn won three championships at the Class 4A state gymnastics individual event finals Saturday at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall.

Tate took first on vault (9.725), bars (9.625) and floor (9.65), becoming the first Class 4A gymnast to place first in three events since 2008, when Brianne Howe from Emerald Ridge of Puyallup did so, though one of her wins (beam) was a tie. Tate won all three of her events outright.

Tate had never won an individual event title, though she was the Class 3A/2A all-around champion in 2016. She was on pace to win the Class 4A all-around crown Friday night, but an off-target performance on bars (9.15) caused her to slide to fourth in the final standings (37.55).

“Yesterday what got me was the bars, so today I focused only on bars,” she said. “I was just trying to get redemption. The same thing happened last year. It came down to the last event, and I over-rotated my double-back on bars. So this is redemption for two years in a row.”

Bars, Tate says, is oddly enough her best event.

“It comes naturally,” she said. “I don’t really like it, actually. I’m kind of scared of it. It’s just one event that I’ve always done well.”

Her vault, a Yurchenko pike, followed her gorgeous opening floor routine, and it was another redemptive moment. A year ago she sprained both ankles while vaulting at an early postseason meet, and the pain limited her effectiveness at state.

“This year I didn’t flip all season,” said Tate, who wears a pair of lace-up ankle braces while competing. “We decided to hold off until I really had to flip. Yesterday I stuck it perfectly. Today I came in and I thought, don’t expect that (again). I don’t know how I did it. But it came back to me. It was just fun.”

Woodinville senior Kylie Mosset took first on beam (9.35), reclaiming the title she won as a sophomore.

“I was nervous in warmups,” she said. “I wasn’t warming up how I wanted to, but I have been doing that routine for a really long time, so I knew what I had to do, forgot about warmups and stuck my dismount. I had never stuck my dismount before, so I was really excited by that.”

Mosset, who tied for second on floor (9.6) and sixth on vault with teammate Ellie Mann (9.525), will compete as a diver next year at Bowling Green. She placed second at state in one-meter springboard this season.

Lexi McKnight of Kentridge, the all-around champion, placed second on vault (9.625) but dislocated her right elbow on a second attempt at her Yurchenko pike, causing her to withdraw from bars and floor. Nine months ago, she underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn tendon in her left elbow.

“It’s the same thing I did last year,” said McKnight, who is planning to compete at a national meet for seniors in May. “I’m hoping it’s not as bad.”

Notes

• North Creek, in the school’s first year, claimed the third-place trophy in Friday’s team finals. “That’s the first trophy any team has won at the school,” coach Mitch Craig said. “Fifty years from now, people will look back and the first trophy ever earned at North Creek High School will be a gymnastics state trophy. That’s great.”