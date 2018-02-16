Chantler was the offensive coordinator for the Trojans last fall, the team finishing with a 6-4 record.

Auburn named Aaron Chantler as its new football coach. Chantler replaces Gordon Elliott, who retired in October after 42 years of coaching, the past 16 leading the Trojans program.

Chantler is Elliott’s son-in-law and coached alongside him as the offensive coordinator last fall. Chantler was previously the head coach at Gig Harbor where he was a two-time Narrows League Coach of the Year. The Tides won two league championships and made four state tournament appearances under Chantler’s reign.

“During the last 12 years I have refined my coaching philosophy to truly believe that coaching is about relationships, and it is my job as a coach to help the players grow, not only as players, but people as well,” said Chantler, who played football at Wilson. “I have never in my career measured success by how many games we’ve won or lost, instead I measure success by the type of people that exit the program. If they are better versions of themselves, regardless of how many games we won, then that is success.”

Auburn was 6-4 last season. Chantler expects Elliott to remain the Trojans’ defensive coordinator.

“I am excited to work with Aaron as his coaching philosophy is aligned with the needs of our student athletes,” said Auburn athletic director Katie Henry in a released statement. “He will be able to build on the strong program already established at AHS, and create a team that is respected for their football, as well as their character.”