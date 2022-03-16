ESPN announced Wednesday that the Auburn boys basketball team, which won the Class 3A state title earlier this month, will compete in the inaugural State Champions Invitational next month in Tampa, Florida.

Auburn (27-2) is one of eight teams invited to the eight-team (four girls, four boys), single-elimination tournament April 7-9.

All games will be broadcast on ESPNU except for the boys title game, which will be on ESPN2.

Auburn will play Norcross of Georgia in the opening round April 7 at 3 p.m.

Baseball

• Nate Swarts went 3 for4 with two homers and five RBI to help Washington State (9-7) beat Bushnell (2-20) in Pullman 11-4. Jack Smith was 3 for 3 with four runs and two RBI for the Cougars.

Golf

• Seattle U freshman Rivekka Jumagulova and graduate student Keisha Lugito have been named Western Athletic Conference co-women’s golfers of the week. Jumgulova (78-73-70) and Lugito (76-72-73) tied for fifth at the Lady Thunderbird Invitationa and earning SU a second-place finish.

Soccer

• The OL Reign announced its 22-game regular-season schedule, which will begin May 1 at the Washington Spirit. The Reign’s home opener is May 8 vs. Louisville.