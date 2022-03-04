TACOMA — The Auburn High School boys basketball team has dominated most opponents this season with a fabulous offense that ranks among the best in the state.

But the Trojans can also play defense. And that is why they will be playing in the Class 3A state title game after defeating Seattle Prep 45-34 on Friday afternoon at the Tacoma Dome.

Auburn had its lowest scoring game of the season by far, but it didn’t matter. Not after forcing 20 turnovers and holding the Panthers to 15 fewer points than it had scored in any game coming in.

Up next for Auburn, the No. 2 seed (25-2), is a Saturday championship matchup against the winner of Rainier Beach and Mt. Spokane at 7 p.m.

“That is what we were talking about coming into this tournament, defense and rebounding,” said Auburn coach Ryan Hansen, whose team was averaging 83 points entering the game. “We’ve been preaching that coming in, and our kids really locked in today.”

Seattle Prep led 17-14 at halftime after a first half that was long on effort and short on offensive production.

But the Trojans finally got their offense going in the third quarter, thanks to reserve Tyrell Nichols, who had eight of Auburn’s 17 points in the period. That gave the Trojans a 31-23 lead entering the final quarter.

Nichols hit perhaps the biggest shot of the game in Thursday’s 64-60 win over No. 1 Garfield, a three-pointer late in overtime that gave Auburn the lead.

Nichols entered the Garfield game because leading scorer Trevon Blassingame fouled out. He came in Friday because Dae’Kwon Watson picked up his third foul.

Nichols scored eight straight points for the Trojans — two three-pointers and a driving layup — to finish off a game-changing 10-0 run.

“I just have confidence,” Nichols said. “I work on my game every day.”

Said Hansen: “I think he gained a lot of confidence with that shot against Garfield.”

Seattle Prep pulled to 33-29 midway through the fourth quarter, and that is when Auburn senior point guard Maleek Arington took over. He made a three-pointer to build the lead back to seven, then scored Auburn’s next two buckets to keep Seattle Prep from getting closer than five points.

Kaden Hansen ended the suspense with a three-pointer with just more than a minute left to give Auburn a 43-34 lead.

“I told him he needed to get aggressive,” Hansen said of Arington. “We needed him to get downhill and he really took that to heart and got some big buckets for us.”

It was clear from the beginning that it was not going to be an offensive shootout, with relentless half-court defenses making every basket precious.

The game was scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes, with Seattle Prep getting on the board first on a basket by senior guard Braeden Smith.

Auburn was down 5-0 before Blassingame got the Trojans on the board with a three-pointer 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

Seattle Prep led 8-7 after one quarter, then came a second quarter that was just as much of a grind for the offenses as the first one.

The first half ended with more turnovers (17) than baskets made (13).

The second half was not a lot more productive, but thanks to Nichols, Arington and the defense, Auburn did enough.

Smith had 12 points to lead No. 5 seed Seattle Prep (21-7), which plays for third place Saturday.

Arington had 12 points to lead the Trojans.