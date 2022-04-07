Auburn High, the Class 3A state boys basketball champions, won their opening game at the GEICO State Champions Invitational on Thursday afternoon, beating Norcross High (26-7), a Class 7A state champ from Georgia, 58-41 in Tampa, Florida.

The Trojans (28-2) will play Calvary Christian (25-2), the Class 4A champs of Florida, in the title game on Saturday at 9 a.m. The game will be on ESPN2. Calvary is ranked No. 3 in the nation by Maxpreps.com. Auburn is No. 23.

Kaden Hansen scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Trojans.

Baseball

• The Salt Lake Bees used a 10-run seventh inning to beat the host Tacoma Rainiers 14-1. Rainiers outfielder Taylor Trammell left the game in the eighth inning with an apparent leg injury. He collapsed while running out a ground ball.

• With a roster containing five of the Mariners’ top 30 prospects, the Everett AquaSox will open the season Friday at home at 7:05 p.m. against the defending Northwest League champion Eugene Emeralds.

• Grant Heiser was 2 for 2 with three RBI and a walk, but Seattle U (7-18, 5-8 WAC) lost to visiting Utah Valley 6-5 to open a series.

Soccer

• OL Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce earned the NWSL save of the week for the second consecutive week after her save in the 56th minute of the match on Saturday vs. Portland.