TACOMA — Auburn knew to win its first state boys basketball title, it would have to go through the top teams in the Metro League to get it.

Check, check and check,

The Trojans beat their third Metro League team in three days, defeating Rainier Beach 58-48 on Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome, denying Viking coach Mike Bethea a ninth Class 3A state title that would have extended his record.

Auburn knocked off No. 1 seed Garfield in an overtime thriller in the quarterfinals, took down No. 5 seed Seattle Prep in the semifinals and then came 10-time state champ Rainier Beach in the title game.

Auburn was led all season by four seniors — Maleek Arington, Trevon Blasingame, Kaden Hansen and Dae’Kwon Watson — who were significant contributors as sophomores on a team that played in the Class 4A tournament.

The Trojans were eliminated in their first game by Olympia in 2020 and were intent on getting back to the Tacoma Dome. They had to wait for a season because of COVID-19, and faced a new set of challenges after dropping to 3A, where the Metro League teams preside.

Metro teams had won every title since 2011 and only one non-Metro team had played in the title game in that span (Mt. Spokane in 2019). That was the history Auburn was up against.

Auburn showed it was up to the challenge against Rainier Beach from the start, taking a 14-9 lead after one quarter.

The Trojans led 29-22 at halftime after leading by as many as 11 points in the second quarter. The final 20 seconds of the half gave Rainier Beach some momentum.

Auburn’s Tyrell Nichols had a basket waved off because of a charge and Rainier Beach then scored on a layup at the buzzer by Jaelin Green.

But the Trojans resumed control in the third quarter, taking a 46-36 lead entering the fourth.

Rainier Beach made the run that Auburn knew was coming, scoring seven straight to close to 46-43 with 5:50 left. But a veteran Trojans team didn’t panic, scoring the next six to regain a nine-point lead with three minutes left.

An intentional foul on Auburn’s Hansen, followed a few seconds later by a technical foul on the Trojans gave Ranier Beach six free throws on one possession.

The Vikings made just three of them and Blassingame scored on Auburn’s next possession for a 54-46 lead with 1:27 and that was the end of the suspense.