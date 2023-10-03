The Associated Press high-school state football poll released Tuesday as voted upon by a panel of media across the state, with teams, first-place votes in parentheses, season record and points in the poll.
Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (6): 5-0, 79
2. Lake Stevens (1): 4-1, 77
3. Curtis (1): 5-0, 75
4. Skyview (1): 5-0, 63
5. Emerald Ridge: 4-1, 42
6. Kennedy Catholic: 4-1, 34
7. Camas: 4-1, 31
8. Eastlake: 5-0, 29
9. Moses Lake: 5-0, 18
10. Battle Ground: 5-0, 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Bothell 12. Eastmont 10.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (8): 6-0, 89
2. Yelm (1): 5-0, 79
3. Eastside Catholic: 4-1, 73
4. Arlington: 5-0, 55
5. Mt. Spokane: 5-0, 46
6. Monroe: 5-0, 41
7. Kennewick: 4-1, 34
8. Garfield: 4-1, 27
9. Bellevue: 3-2, 17
10. Ferndale: 4-1, 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (5): 5-0, 74
2. Enumclaw (1): 5-0, 72
3. Anacortes (1): 5-0, 67
4. Lynden (1): 4-1, 53
5. Highline: 4-1, 44
6. North Kitsap: 4-1, 37
7. Bremerton: 5-0, 27
8. Sedro-Woolley: 3-2, 18
9. Hudson’s Bay: 5-0, 13
10. Rogers (Spokane): 4-1, 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Shadle Park 8. West Valley (Spokane) 7.
Class 1A
1. Royal (8): 5-0, 80
2. King’s: 5-0, 67
3. Montesano: 5-0, 60
4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 4-0, 57
5. LaCenter: 5-0, 45
6. Nooksack Valley: 5-0, 41
7. Cashmere: 5-0, 38
8. Lynden Christian: 5-0, 17
9. Cascade Christian: 4-1, 16
10. Seton Catholic: 5-0, 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Okanogan (4): 5-0, 67
2. Napavine (3): 4-1, 62
3. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 5-0, 54
3. Onalaska: 5-0, 54
5. Raymond: 4-1, 36
6. Toledo: 4-1, 31
7. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 4-1, 27
8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley: 4-1, 23
9. Kalama: 3-2, 13
10. Forks: 4-1, 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Liberty Bell (4): 3-0, 56
2. Wilbur-Creston (2): 5-0, 55
3. Liberty Christian: 5-0, 47
4. Mossyrock: 4-1, 43
5. Neah Bay: 3-2, 26
Others receiving 6 or more points: DeSales (Walla Walla) 7.
