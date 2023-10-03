The Associated Press high-school state football poll released Tuesday as voted upon by a panel of media across the state, with teams, first-place votes in parentheses, season record and points in the poll.

Class 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin (6): 5-0, 79

2. Lake Stevens (1): 4-1, 77

3. Curtis (1): 5-0, 75

4. Skyview (1): 5-0, 63

5. Emerald Ridge: 4-1, 42

6. Kennedy Catholic: 4-1, 34

7. Camas: 4-1, 31

8. Eastlake: 5-0, 29

9. Moses Lake: 5-0, 18

10. Battle Ground: 5-0, 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Bothell 12. Eastmont 10.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (8): 6-0, 89

2. Yelm (1): 5-0, 79

3. Eastside Catholic: 4-1, 73

4. Arlington: 5-0, 55

5. Mt. Spokane: 5-0, 46

6. Monroe: 5-0, 41

7. Kennewick: 4-1, 34

8. Garfield: 4-1, 27

9. Bellevue: 3-2, 17

10. Ferndale: 4-1, 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (5): 5-0, 74

2. Enumclaw (1): 5-0, 72

3. Anacortes (1): 5-0, 67

4. Lynden (1): 4-1, 53

5. Highline: 4-1, 44

6. North Kitsap: 4-1, 37

7. Bremerton: 5-0, 27

8. Sedro-Woolley: 3-2, 18

9. Hudson’s Bay: 5-0, 13

10. Rogers (Spokane): 4-1, 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Shadle Park 8. West Valley (Spokane) 7.

Class 1A

1. Royal (8): 5-0, 80

2. King’s: 5-0, 67

3. Montesano: 5-0, 60

4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 4-0, 57

5. LaCenter: 5-0, 45

6. Nooksack Valley: 5-0, 41

7. Cashmere: 5-0, 38

8. Lynden Christian: 5-0, 17

9. Cascade Christian: 4-1, 16

10. Seton Catholic: 5-0, 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Okanogan (4): 5-0, 67

2. Napavine (3): 4-1, 62

3. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 5-0, 54

3. Onalaska: 5-0, 54

5. Raymond: 4-1, 36

6. Toledo: 4-1, 31

7. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 4-1, 27

8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley: 4-1, 23

9. Kalama: 3-2, 13

10. Forks: 4-1, 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1B

1. Liberty Bell (4): 3-0, 56

2. Wilbur-Creston (2): 5-0, 55

3. Liberty Christian: 5-0, 47

4. Mossyrock: 4-1, 43

5. Neah Bay: 3-2, 26

Others receiving 6 or more points: DeSales (Walla Walla) 7.