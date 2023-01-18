How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington girls high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Camas (6): 13-2, 69, 1

2. Woodinville (1): 15-1, 64, 2

3. Davis: 13-1, 56, 4

4. Tahoma: 14-2, 40, 3

5. Sumner: 14-3, 34, 6

6. Eastlake: 12-4, 33, 5

7. Kamiakin: 10-2, 27, 7

8. Bellarmine Prep: 13-5, 18, NR

9. Emerald Ridge: 12-4, 15, 8

10. Glacier Peak: 10-2, 10, NR

Others receiving votes: Bothell 9. Richland 6. Kentwood 3. Central Valley 1.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (7): 9-1, 70, 1

2. Lake Washington: 15-1, 63, 2

3. Arlington: 11-2, 48, 4

4. Tacoma (Lincoln): 10-2, 45, 3

5. Lakeside (Seattle): 9-1, 42, 5

6. Stanwood: 12-2, 36, 6

7. Bonney Lake: 13-3, 26, 7

8. Mead: 9-2, 23, 8

9. North Thurston: 12-2, 11, 9

10. Lincoln-Seattle: 9-5, 8, NR

Others receiving votes: Lynnwood 4. Everett 4. North Central 2. Peninsula 1. Prairie 1. Roosevelt 1.

Class 2A

1. Ellensburg (6): 14-0, 60, 1

2. Lynden: 13-2, 48, 2

3. W. F. West: 13-2, 45, 3

4. Prosser: 11-3, 41, T4

5. Sehome: 13-1, 32, 9

6. Sequim: 13-0, 30, 7

7. Burlington-Edison: 9-4, 29, T4

8. White River: 9-4, 22, 6

9. Archbishop Murphy: 9-6, 8, 10

(tie) Tumwater: 11-4, 8, 8

Others receiving votes: Clarkston 4. Sammamish 2. Enumclaw 1.

Class 1A

1. Nooksack Valley (6): 15-1, 60, 1

2. Lynden Christian: 13-2, 54, 2

3. Wapato: 13-1, 47, T4

4. Montesano: 12-3, 41, 3

5. King’s: 14-3, 32, T4

6. Toppenish: 11-3, 30, 6

7. Deer Park: 13-2, 25, 9

8. Cashmere: 9-4, 14, 7

9. Freeman: 12-2, 13, 8

10. Bellevue Christian: 13-0, 9, NR

Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 5.

Class 2B

1. Colfax (4): 15-0, 67, 1

2. Napavine: 14-2, 56, 5

2. Okanogan (2): 14-0, 56, 2

4. Adna: 13-2, 45, 3

5. LaConner: 9-3, 32, 6

6. Rainier: 13-2, 31, 4

7. Warden: 10-4, 26, 8

t8. Ilwaco: 10-3, 13, 10

t8. Tonasket: 10-5, 13, 9

t8. Brewster: 9-5, 13, 7

Others receiving votes: Ocosta 10. Forks 9. St. George’s 8. Lake Roosevelt 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1.

Class B

1. Colton (3): 11-1, 64, 2

(tie) Neah Bay (3): 9-1, 64, 1

3. Mossyrock: 10-2, 56, T3

4. Oakesdale (1): 12-1, 47, T3

5. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 13-2, 34, 6

6. Mount Vernon Christian: 14-2, 32, 5

7. Yakama Tribal: 13-2, 30, 7

8. Inchelium: 14-1, 29, 8

9. Lummi: 11-2, 13

10. Waterville-Mansfield; 11-3, 7

Others receiving votes: Sunnyside Christian 5. Willapa Valley 2. Naselle 1. Pateros 1.