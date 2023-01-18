How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington girls high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Camas (6): 13-2, 69, 1
2. Woodinville (1): 15-1, 64, 2
3. Davis: 13-1, 56, 4
4. Tahoma: 14-2, 40, 3
5. Sumner: 14-3, 34, 6
6. Eastlake: 12-4, 33, 5
7. Kamiakin: 10-2, 27, 7
8. Bellarmine Prep: 13-5, 18, NR
9. Emerald Ridge: 12-4, 15, 8
10. Glacier Peak: 10-2, 10, NR
Others receiving votes: Bothell 9. Richland 6. Kentwood 3. Central Valley 1.
Class 3A
1. Garfield (7): 9-1, 70, 1
2. Lake Washington: 15-1, 63, 2
3. Arlington: 11-2, 48, 4
4. Tacoma (Lincoln): 10-2, 45, 3
5. Lakeside (Seattle): 9-1, 42, 5
6. Stanwood: 12-2, 36, 6
7. Bonney Lake: 13-3, 26, 7
8. Mead: 9-2, 23, 8
9. North Thurston: 12-2, 11, 9
10. Lincoln-Seattle: 9-5, 8, NR
Others receiving votes: Lynnwood 4. Everett 4. North Central 2. Peninsula 1. Prairie 1. Roosevelt 1.
Class 2A
1. Ellensburg (6): 14-0, 60, 1
2. Lynden: 13-2, 48, 2
3. W. F. West: 13-2, 45, 3
4. Prosser: 11-3, 41, T4
5. Sehome: 13-1, 32, 9
6. Sequim: 13-0, 30, 7
7. Burlington-Edison: 9-4, 29, T4
8. White River: 9-4, 22, 6
9. Archbishop Murphy: 9-6, 8, 10
(tie) Tumwater: 11-4, 8, 8
Others receiving votes: Clarkston 4. Sammamish 2. Enumclaw 1.
Class 1A
1. Nooksack Valley (6): 15-1, 60, 1
2. Lynden Christian: 13-2, 54, 2
3. Wapato: 13-1, 47, T4
4. Montesano: 12-3, 41, 3
5. King’s: 14-3, 32, T4
6. Toppenish: 11-3, 30, 6
7. Deer Park: 13-2, 25, 9
8. Cashmere: 9-4, 14, 7
9. Freeman: 12-2, 13, 8
10. Bellevue Christian: 13-0, 9, NR
Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 5.
Class 2B
1. Colfax (4): 15-0, 67, 1
2. Napavine: 14-2, 56, 5
2. Okanogan (2): 14-0, 56, 2
4. Adna: 13-2, 45, 3
5. LaConner: 9-3, 32, 6
6. Rainier: 13-2, 31, 4
7. Warden: 10-4, 26, 8
t8. Ilwaco: 10-3, 13, 10
t8. Tonasket: 10-5, 13, 9
t8. Brewster: 9-5, 13, 7
Others receiving votes: Ocosta 10. Forks 9. St. George’s 8. Lake Roosevelt 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1.
Class B
1. Colton (3): 11-1, 64, 2
(tie) Neah Bay (3): 9-1, 64, 1
3. Mossyrock: 10-2, 56, T3
4. Oakesdale (1): 12-1, 47, T3
5. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 13-2, 34, 6
6. Mount Vernon Christian: 14-2, 32, 5
7. Yakama Tribal: 13-2, 30, 7
8. Inchelium: 14-1, 29, 8
9. Lummi: 11-2, 13
10. Waterville-Mansfield; 11-3, 7
Others receiving votes: Sunnyside Christian 5. Willapa Valley 2. Naselle 1. Pateros 1.
