The Associated Press high-school football poll for Washington based on a vote of sports media from across the state with first-place votes in parentheses, record and votes accrued in the poll.
Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (6): 6-0, 66
2. Lake Stevens: 5-1, 59
3. Skyview (1): 6-0, 53
4. Curtis: 5-1, 42
5. Emerald Ridge: 5-1, 35
(tie) Kennedy Catholic: 5-1, 35
7. Camas: 5-1, 28
8. Battle Ground: 6-0, 19
9. Moses Lake: 6-0, 15
10. Eastlake: 5-1, 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Skyline 8. Bothell 7.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (7): 7-0, 70
2. Yelm: 6-0, 60
3. Eastside Catholic: 5-1, 53
4. Arlington: 6-0, 46
5. Mt. Spokane: 6-0, 35
6. Monroe: 6-0, 30
7. Bellevue: 4-2, 27
(tie) Kennewick: 5-1, 27
9. Gig Harbor: 5-1, 12
10. Garfield: 4-2, 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (5): 6-0, 65
2. Enumclaw (1): 6-0, 64
3. Anacortes (1): 6-0, 58
4. Lynden: 5-1, 45
5. Highline: 5-1, 41
6. North Kitsap: 5-1, 36
7. Bremerton: 6-0, 26
8. Sedro-Woolley: 4-2, 18
9. West Valley (Spokane): 5-1, 8
(tie) Orting: 5-1, 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Washougal 7.
Class 1A
1. Royal (7): 6-0, 70
2. King’s: 6-0, 60
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 6-0, 54
4. Montesano: 6-0, 50
5. LaCenter: 6-0, 42
6. Cashmere: 6-0, 39
7. Lynden Christian: 4-2, 24
8. Seton Catholic: 6-0, 16
9. Cascade Christian: 5-1, 15
10. Nooksack Valley: 4-2, 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Okanogan (4): 6-0. 58
2. Napavine (2): 5-1, 55
3. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 6-0, 49
4. Toledo: 5-1, 38
5. Onalaska: 4-2, 27
(tie) Raymond: 5-1, 27
7. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 5-1, 25
8. Kalama: 4-2, 20
9. Forks: 5-1, 10
10. Manson: 6-0 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7.
Class 1B
1. Liberty Bell (3): 5-0, 48
2. Wilbur-Creston (2): 6-0, 46
3. Liberty Christian: 6-0, 39
4. Mossyrock: 5-1, 36
5. Neah Bay: 3-2, 19
Others receiving 6 or more points: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 12.
