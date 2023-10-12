The Associated Press high-school football poll for Washington based on a vote of sports media from across the state with first-place votes in parentheses, record and votes accrued in the poll.

Class 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin (6): 6-0, 66

2. Lake Stevens: 5-1, 59

3. Skyview (1): 6-0, 53

4. Curtis: 5-1, 42

5. Emerald Ridge: 5-1, 35

(tie) Kennedy Catholic: 5-1, 35

7. Camas: 5-1, 28

8. Battle Ground: 6-0, 19

9. Moses Lake: 6-0, 15

10. Eastlake: 5-1, 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: Skyline 8. Bothell 7.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (7): 7-0, 70

2. Yelm: 6-0, 60

3. Eastside Catholic: 5-1, 53

4. Arlington: 6-0, 46

5. Mt. Spokane: 6-0, 35

6. Monroe: 6-0, 30

7. Bellevue: 4-2, 27

(tie) Kennewick: 5-1, 27

9. Gig Harbor: 5-1, 12

10. Garfield: 4-2, 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (5): 6-0, 65

2. Enumclaw (1): 6-0, 64

3. Anacortes (1): 6-0, 58

4. Lynden: 5-1, 45

5. Highline: 5-1, 41

6. North Kitsap: 5-1, 36

7. Bremerton: 6-0, 26

8. Sedro-Woolley: 4-2, 18

9. West Valley (Spokane): 5-1, 8

(tie) Orting: 5-1, 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: Washougal 7.

Class 1A

1. Royal (7): 6-0, 70

2. King’s: 6-0, 60

3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 6-0, 54

4. Montesano: 6-0, 50

5. LaCenter: 6-0, 42

6. Cashmere: 6-0, 39

7. Lynden Christian: 4-2, 24

8. Seton Catholic: 6-0, 16

9. Cascade Christian: 5-1, 15

10. Nooksack Valley: 4-2, 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Okanogan (4): 6-0. 58

2. Napavine (2): 5-1, 55

3. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 6-0, 49

4. Toledo: 5-1, 38

5. Onalaska: 4-2, 27

(tie) Raymond: 5-1, 27

7. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 5-1, 25

8. Kalama: 4-2, 20

9. Forks: 5-1, 10

10. Manson: 6-0 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7.

Class 1B

1. Liberty Bell (3): 5-0, 48

2. Wilbur-Creston (2): 6-0, 46

3. Liberty Christian: 6-0, 39

4. Mossyrock: 5-1, 36

5. Neah Bay: 3-2, 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 12.