How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Federal Way (9): 17-1, 90, 1
2. Mount Si: 16-2, 80, 3
3. Curtis: 16-3, 70, 4
4. Olympia: 16-3, 61, 5
5. Skyline: 14-2, 58, 2
6. Gonzaga Prep: 14-3, 37, 6
7. Richland: 12-2, 23, 8
(tie) Tahoma: 14-3, 23, T9
(tie) Kentridge: 14-4, 23,7
†0. Woodinville: 15-4, 15, T9
Others receiving votes: Camas 9. Jackson 3. Sunnyside 3.
Class 3A
1. Garfield (9): 16-0, 90, 1
2. Mt. Spokane: 15-1, 78, 2
3. O’Dea: 13-4, 68, 3
4. Bellevue: 16-2, 52, 6
(tie) Eastside Catholic: 12-5, 52, 5
6. Gig Harbor: 15-1, 48, 4
7. Nathan Hale: 15-1, 32, 8
8. Auburn: 12-5, 30, 7
9. Timberline: 12-4, 12, T9
10. Arlington: 14-2, 11, NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 8. Ferris 6. Mountain View 3. Stanwood 3. Mountlake Terrace 2.
Class 2A
1. Pullman (5): 13-0, 76, 1
2. Lynden (3): 14-1, 75, 2
3. Anacortes: 14-1, 64, 3
4. Mark Morris: 15-1, 51, T5
5. Sehome: 13-3, 45, 4
6. Prosser: 14-3, 44, T5
7. Renton: 15-0, 25, 8
8. Tumwater: 13-4, 21, 7
9. R.A. Long: 14-3, 19, 9
10. West Valley (Spokane): 13-1, 11, 10
Others receiving votes: Foss 4. Enumclaw 3. Grandview 1. North Kitsap 1.
Class 1A
1. Annie Wright (5): 16-1, 74, T2
2. Lynden Christian (3): 15-2, 66, 1
3. Zillah: 15-1, 65, T2
4. Freeman: 15-1, 56, 5
5. Blaine: 12-3, 45, 6
6. King’s: 11-5, 33, 4
7. Toppenish: 13-3, 32, 7
8. Overlake School: 12-6, 31, 8
9. Omak: 12-5, 14, 9
10. Sultan: 13-2, 11, 10
Others receiving votes: Life Christian Academy 8. Seton Catholic 4. King’s Way Christian School 1.
Class 2B
1. Columbia (Burbank) (6): 16-1, 85, 2
2. Davenport (3): 15-2, 82, 1
3. Morton-White Pass: 14-2, 61, 3
4. Lake Roosevelt: 15-3, 57, T5
5. Napavine: 14-3, 50, 8
6. Brewster: 14-4, 38, T5
(tie) Colfax: 14-3, 38, 6
8. Wahkiakum: 13-3, 24, 9
9. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 14-2, 18, NR
10. Chief Leschi: 14-2, 11, NR
(tie) Cle Elum/Roslyn: 14-2, 11, NR
Others receiving votes: Adna 9. Liberty Bell 5. Toutle Lake 4. St. George’s 1. Ilwaco 1.
Class 1B
1. DeSales (8): 16-1, 89, 1
2. Wellpinit (1): 16-1, 72, 3
3. Cusick: 13-3, 70, 2
4. Sunnyside Christian: 12-3, 64, 4
5. Oakville: 13-3, 42, 5
6. Willapa Valley: 12-5, 41, 8
7. Mossyrock: 12-4, 34, 7
8. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 13-2, 33, 6
9. Lummi: 13-5, 14, NR
(tie) Tulalip Heritage: 12-3, 14, 9
Others receiving votes: Tacoma Baptist 9. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 8. Neah Bay 2. Inchelium 1. Tekoa-Rosalia 1. Pomeroy 1.
