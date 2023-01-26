How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Federal Way (9): 17-1, 90, 1

2. Mount Si: 16-2, 80, 3

3. Curtis: 16-3, 70, 4

4. Olympia: 16-3, 61, 5

5. Skyline: 14-2, 58, 2

6. Gonzaga Prep: 14-3, 37, 6

7. Richland: 12-2, 23, 8

(tie) Tahoma: 14-3, 23, T9

(tie) Kentridge: 14-4, 23,7

†0. Woodinville: 15-4, 15, T9

Others receiving votes: Camas 9. Jackson 3. Sunnyside 3.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (9): 16-0, 90, 1

2. Mt. Spokane: 15-1, 78, 2

3. O’Dea: 13-4, 68, 3

4. Bellevue: 16-2, 52, 6

(tie) Eastside Catholic: 12-5, 52, 5

6. Gig Harbor: 15-1, 48, 4

7. Nathan Hale: 15-1, 32, 8

8. Auburn: 12-5, 30, 7

9. Timberline: 12-4, 12, T9

10. Arlington: 14-2, 11, NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 8. Ferris 6. Mountain View 3. Stanwood 3. Mountlake Terrace 2.

Class 2A

1. Pullman (5): 13-0, 76, 1

2. Lynden (3): 14-1, 75, 2

3. Anacortes: 14-1, 64, 3

4. Mark Morris: 15-1, 51, T5

5. Sehome: 13-3, 45, 4

6. Prosser: 14-3, 44, T5

7. Renton: 15-0, 25, 8

8. Tumwater: 13-4, 21, 7

9. R.A. Long: 14-3, 19, 9

10. West Valley (Spokane): 13-1, 11, 10

Others receiving votes: Foss 4. Enumclaw 3. Grandview 1. North Kitsap 1.

Class 1A

1. Annie Wright (5): 16-1, 74, T2

2. Lynden Christian (3): 15-2, 66, 1

3. Zillah: 15-1, 65, T2

4. Freeman: 15-1, 56, 5

5. Blaine: 12-3, 45, 6

6. King’s: 11-5, 33, 4

7. Toppenish: 13-3, 32, 7

8. Overlake School: 12-6, 31, 8

9. Omak: 12-5, 14, 9

10. Sultan: 13-2, 11, 10

Others receiving votes: Life Christian Academy 8. Seton Catholic 4. King’s Way Christian School 1.

Class 2B

1. Columbia (Burbank) (6): 16-1, 85, 2

2. Davenport (3): 15-2, 82, 1

3. Morton-White Pass: 14-2, 61, 3

4. Lake Roosevelt: 15-3, 57, T5

5. Napavine: 14-3, 50, 8

6. Brewster: 14-4, 38, T5

(tie) Colfax: 14-3, 38, 6

8. Wahkiakum: 13-3, 24, 9

9. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 14-2, 18, NR

10. Chief Leschi: 14-2, 11, NR

(tie) Cle Elum/Roslyn: 14-2, 11, NR

Others receiving votes: Adna 9. Liberty Bell 5. Toutle Lake 4. St. George’s 1. Ilwaco 1.

Class 1B

1. DeSales (8): 16-1, 89, 1

2. Wellpinit (1): 16-1, 72, 3

3. Cusick: 13-3, 70, 2

4. Sunnyside Christian: 12-3, 64, 4

5. Oakville: 13-3, 42, 5

6. Willapa Valley: 12-5, 41, 8

7. Mossyrock: 12-4, 34, 7

8. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 13-2, 33, 6

9. Lummi: 13-5, 14, NR

(tie) Tulalip Heritage: 12-3, 14, 9

Others receiving votes: Tacoma Baptist 9. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 8. Neah Bay 2. Inchelium 1. Tekoa-Rosalia 1. Pomeroy 1.