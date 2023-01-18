How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington boys high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Federal Way (6): 15-1, 68, 2
2. Skyline (1): 13-1, 58, 4
3. Mount Si: 14-2, 56, 1
4. Curtis: 14-3, 55, 3
5. Olympia: 14-3, 40, 5
6. Gonzaga Prep: 12-3, 29, 6
7. Kentridge: 13-3, 28, 7
8. Richland: 10-2, 17, 10
9. Tahoma: 12-3, 11, NR
(tie) Woodinville: 13-4, 11, 9
Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Mariner 3. Battle Ground 2. Jackson 1.
Class 3A
1. Garfield (7): 13-0, 70, 1
2. Mt. Spokane: 13-1, 61, 3
3. O’Dea: 11-3, 58, 2
4. Gig Harbor: 13-1, 40, 4
5. Eastside Catholic: 10-4, 35, 6
6. Bellevue: 14-2, 32, 7
7. Auburn: 10-5, 24, 5
8. Nathan Hale: 12-1, 17, 8
9. Timberline: 10-4, 11, NR
(tie) Monroe: 12-2, 11, 10
Others receiving votes: Stanwood 8. University 6. Mountlake Terrace 4. Mountain View 3. Arlington 3. Ferris 2.
Class 2A
1. Pullman (3): 12-0, 57, T2
2. Lynden (3): 12-1, 56, 1
3. Anacortes: 13-1, 49, 4
4. Sehome: 11-3, 35, T2
5. Mark Morris: 13-1, 32, 5
5. Prosser: 11-3, 32, 6
7. Tumwater: 12-4, 21, 7
8. Renton: 12-0, 16, NR
9. R.A. Long: 13-3, 12, 8
10. West Valley (Spokane): 12-1, 8, 10
Others receiving votes: Foss 6. North Kitsap 5. Grandview 1.
Class 1A
1. Lynden Christian (6): 14-1, 60, 1
2. Annie Wright: 13-1, 50, 3
(tie) Zillah: 13-1, 50, 2
4. Freeman: 13-1, 42, 5
5. King’s: 11-4, 37, 4
6. Blaine: 11-2, 31, 6
7. Toppenish: 11-3, 20, 7
8. Overlake School: 11-5, 18, 9
9. Omak: 11-4, 14, 8
10. Sultan: 11-1, 5, NR
Others receiving votes: King’s Way Christian School 2. Seton Catholic 1.
Class 2B
1. Davenport (6): 14-1, 69, 1
2. Columbia (Burbank) (1): 14-1, 60, 2
3. Morton-White Pass: 12-1, 52, 3
4. Lake Roosevelt: 14-2, 36, 4
(tie) Brewster: 11-4, 36, 6
6. Colfax: 12-3, 33, 5
7. Adna: 13-3, 29, T7
8. Napavine: 10-3, 28, T7
9. Wahkiakum: 11-3, 13, 9
10. Auburn Adventist Academy: 11-1, 8, NR
Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6. St. George’s 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 5. Chief Leschi 4. Toutle Lake 1.
Class B
1. DeSales (2): 13-1, 64, 2
2. Cusick (4): 12-2, 60, 1
3. Wellpinit (1): 14-1, 54, 3
4. Sunnyside Christian: 9-3, 44, 4
5. Oakville: 12-3, 35, 6
6. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 11-2, 29, 7
7. Mossyrock: 10-3, 27, 5
8. Willapa Valley: 11-4, 25, 10
9. Tulalip Heritage: 10-2, 18, 9
10. Tacoma Baptist: 12-2, 6, NR
(tie) Crescent: 9-3, 6, NR
Others receiving votes: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 5. Oakesdale 5. Pomeroy 4. Lummi 3.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.