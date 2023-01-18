How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington boys high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Federal Way (6): 15-1, 68, 2

2. Skyline (1): 13-1, 58, 4

3. Mount Si: 14-2, 56, 1

4. Curtis: 14-3, 55, 3

5. Olympia: 14-3, 40, 5

6. Gonzaga Prep: 12-3, 29, 6

7. Kentridge: 13-3, 28, 7

8. Richland: 10-2, 17, 10

9. Tahoma: 12-3, 11, NR

(tie) Woodinville: 13-4, 11, 9

Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Mariner 3. Battle Ground 2. Jackson 1.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (7): 13-0, 70, 1

2. Mt. Spokane: 13-1, 61, 3

3. O’Dea: 11-3, 58, 2

4. Gig Harbor: 13-1, 40, 4

5. Eastside Catholic: 10-4, 35, 6

6. Bellevue: 14-2, 32, 7

7. Auburn: 10-5, 24, 5

8. Nathan Hale: 12-1, 17, 8

9. Timberline: 10-4, 11, NR

(tie) Monroe: 12-2, 11, 10

Others receiving votes: Stanwood 8. University 6. Mountlake Terrace 4. Mountain View 3. Arlington 3. Ferris 2.

Class 2A

1. Pullman (3): 12-0, 57, T2

2. Lynden (3): 12-1, 56, 1

3. Anacortes: 13-1, 49, 4

4. Sehome: 11-3, 35, T2

5. Mark Morris: 13-1, 32, 5

5. Prosser: 11-3, 32, 6

7. Tumwater: 12-4, 21, 7

8. Renton: 12-0, 16, NR

9. R.A. Long: 13-3, 12, 8

10. West Valley (Spokane): 12-1, 8, 10

Others receiving votes: Foss 6. North Kitsap 5. Grandview 1.

Class 1A

1. Lynden Christian (6): 14-1, 60, 1

2. Annie Wright: 13-1, 50, 3

(tie) Zillah: 13-1, 50, 2

4. Freeman: 13-1, 42, 5

5. King’s: 11-4, 37, 4

6. Blaine: 11-2, 31, 6

7. Toppenish: 11-3, 20, 7

8. Overlake School: 11-5, 18, 9

9. Omak: 11-4, 14, 8

10. Sultan: 11-1, 5, NR

Others receiving votes: King’s Way Christian School 2. Seton Catholic 1.

Class 2B

1. Davenport (6): 14-1, 69, 1

2. Columbia (Burbank) (1): 14-1, 60, 2

3. Morton-White Pass: 12-1, 52, 3

4. Lake Roosevelt: 14-2, 36, 4

(tie) Brewster: 11-4, 36, 6

6. Colfax: 12-3, 33, 5

7. Adna: 13-3, 29, T7

8. Napavine: 10-3, 28, T7

9. Wahkiakum: 11-3, 13, 9

10. Auburn Adventist Academy: 11-1, 8, NR

Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6. St. George’s 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 5. Chief Leschi 4. Toutle Lake 1.

Class B

1. DeSales (2): 13-1, 64, 2

2. Cusick (4): 12-2, 60, 1

3. Wellpinit (1): 14-1, 54, 3

4. Sunnyside Christian: 9-3, 44, 4

5. Oakville: 12-3, 35, 6

6. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 11-2, 29, 7

7. Mossyrock: 10-3, 27, 5

8. Willapa Valley: 11-4, 25, 10

9. Tulalip Heritage: 10-2, 18, 9

10. Tacoma Baptist: 12-2, 6, NR

(tie) Crescent: 9-3, 6, NR

Others receiving votes: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 5. Oakesdale 5. Pomeroy 4. Lummi 3.