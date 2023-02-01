How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school boys basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Federal Way (8): 19-1, 89, 1
2. Mount Si: 18-2, 79, 2
3. Curtis (1): 18-3, 74, 3
4. Olympia: 18-3, 63, 4
5. Gonzaga Prep: 16-3, 49, 6
6. Tahoma: 16-3, 39, T7
7. Skyline: 16-3, 36, 5
8. Richland: 15-2, 30, T7
9. Kentridge: 15-4, 16, T7
10. Woodinville: 16-4, 8, 10
Others receiving votes: Camas 7. Jackson 5.
Class 3A
1. Garfield (7): 18-0, 87, 1
2. Mt. Spokane (1): 17-1, 79, 2
3. O’Dea: 15-5, 72, 3
4. Bellevue: 17-2, 60, T4
5. Gig Harbor: 18-2, 40, 6
6. Auburn: 15-5, 36, 8
7. Nathan Hale (1): 18-1, 32, 7
8. Eastside Catholic: 12-8, 30, T4
9. Arlington: 16-2, 28, 10
10. Timberline: 15-4, 17, 9
Others receiving votes: Ferris 6. Mountlake Terrace 4. Monroe 2. Mount Vernon 1. Rainier Beach 1.
Class 2A
1. Pullman (8): 17-0, 80, 1
2. Lynden: 17-2, 66, 2
3. Mark Morris: 18-1, 58, 4
4. Anacortes: 15-2, 57, 3
5. Sehome: 15-3, 47, 5
6. Prosser: 16-4, 35, 6
7. Renton: 17-1, 29, 7
8. Tumwater: 16-4, 27, 8
9. R.A. Long: 16-3, 23, 9
10. West Valley (Spokane): 16-2, 10, 10
Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 4. North Kitsap 4.
Class 1A
1. Annie Wright (6): 18-1, 76, 1
2. Lynden Christian (2): 17-2, 74, 2
3. Zillah: 18-1, 65, 3
4. Freeman: 18-2, 56, 4
5. King’s: 14-5, 43, 6
6. Toppenish: 16-3, 36, 7
7. Overlake School: 14-6, 31, 8
8. Blaine: 12-6, 22, 5
9. Sultan: 16-2, 17, 10
10. Omak: 14-5, 12, 9
Others receiving votes: La Salle 3. King’s Way Christian School 2. Seton Catholic 1. Quincy 1. Seattle Christian 1.
Class 2B
1. Columbia (Burbank) (5): 19-1, 80, 1
2. Davenport (4): 19-2, 75, 2
3. Morton-White Pass: 16-2, 65, 3
4. Lake Roosevelt: 17-3, 64, 4
5. Napavine: 16-3, 55, 5
6. Brewster: 16-4, 46, T6
7. Colfax: 16-4, 38, T6
8. Chief Leschi: 17-2, 18, T10
9. Cle Elum-Roslyn: 17-2, 14, T10
10. Wahkiakum: 14-4, 12, 8
Others receiving votes: Adna 10. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 9. Toutle Lake 6. St. George’s 2. Auburn Adventist Academy 1.
Class 1B
1. DeSales (7): 18-1, 88, 1
2. Wellpinit (2): 19-1, 75, 2
3. Cusick: 16-3, 71, 3
4. Sunnyside Christian: 16-3, 65, 4
5. Willapa Valley: 15-5, 50, 6
6. Oakville: 14-3 , 2 5
7. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 14-3, 39, 8
8. Mossyrock: 14-4, 33, 7
9. Grace Academy: 12-3, 11, NR
10. Lummi: 14-6, 7, T9
Others receiving votes: Tekoa-Rosalia 6. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 4. Mount Vernon Christian 1. Neah Bay 1. Tacoma Baptist 1. Tulalip Heritage 1.
