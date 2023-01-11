How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Camas (5): 12-2, 68, 1

2. Woodinville (2): 12-1, 65, 2

3. Tahoma: 12-1, 51, 3

4. Davis: 11-1, 48, 4

5. Eastlake:10-2, 42, 6

6. Sumner: 12-1, 37, 7

7. Kamiakin: 8-2, 17, 9

8. Emerald Ridge: 9-3, 15, 5

9. Bothell: 10-2, 12, NR

10. Richland: 6-4, 10, 8

Others receiving votes: Olympia 6. Glacier Peak 5. Skyview 4. Kamiak 4. Decatur 1.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (7): 7-0, 70, 1

2. Lake Washington: 13-1, 63, 2

3. Lincoln (Tacoma): 8-1, 55, 3

4. Arlington: 10-2, 45, 4

5. Lakeside (Seattle): 7-1, 41, 5

6. Stanwood: 9-2, 32, 6

7. Bonney Lake: 11-2, 30, 7

8. Mead: 6-2, 22, 8

9. North Thurston: 10-2, 15, 9

10. Roosevelt: 10-2, 5, NR

Others receiving votes: Eastside Catholic 3. Meadowdale 3. Evergreen (Vancouver) 1.

Class 2A

1. Ellensburg (7): 12-0, 70, 1

2. Lynden: 12-2, 61, 2

3. W. F. West: 11-2, 49, 3

4. Prosser: 9-3, 38, 4

(tie) Burlington-Edison: 8-3, 38, 6

6. White River: 8-3, 33, 5

7. Sequim: 11-0, 29, NR

T8. Tumwater: 9-4, 20, 9

T8. Sehome: 10-1, 20, 8

10. Archbishop Murphy: 8-5, 13, NR

Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 6. Grandview 6. Sammamish 2.

Class 1A

1. Nooksack Valley (7): 13-1, 70, 1

2. Lynden Christian: 11-2, 61, 2

3. Montesano: 10-2, 52, 3

(tie) Wapato: 11-1, 52, 5

5. King’s: 12-3, 39, T7

6. Toppenish: 10-2, 32, T7

7. Cashmere: 8-3, 21, 4

8. Freeman: 10-2, 20, 6

9. Deer Park: 10-2, 14, 9

10. Zillah: 8-3, 8, 10

Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 7. Bellevue Christian 7. Omak 1. College Place 1.

Class 2B

1. Colfax (5): 13-0, 74, 3

2. Okanogan (2): 11-0, 73, 2

3. Adna (1): 11-1, 65, 1

4. Rainier: 11-1, 53, 6

5. Napavine: 11-2, 47, 5

6. LaConner: 8-3, 39, 4

7. Brewster: 8-3, 29, 9

8. Warden: 9-4, 24, 8

9. Tonasket: 8-4, 15, 7

10. Ilwaco: 9-2, 14, 10

Others receiving votes: Forks 5. Mabton 1. Toutle Lake 1.

Class 1B

1. Neah Bay (4): 8-1, 75, 1

2. Colton (3): 8-1, 69, 2

3. Mossyrock: 9-2, 58, 4

(tie) Oakesdale (1): 10-1, 58, 3

5. Mount Vernon Christian: 12-2, 45, 5

6. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 11-2, 41, 6

7. Yakama Tribal: 10-1, 37, 8

8. Inchelium: 10-1, 32, 7

9. Sunnyside Christian: 6-4, 6, 9

10. Liberty Christian: 6-1, 5, NR

(tie) Lummi: 10-2, 5, NR

Others receiving votes: Mansfield 4. Willapa Valley 3. Naselle 1. Pateros 1.