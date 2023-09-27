The Associated Press Washington state football poll released Wednesday based on a vote of media from across the state. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses with record and points from the poll.

Class 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin (6): 4-0, 70

2. Lake Stevens (1): 3-1, 64

(tie) Curtis (1): 4-0, 64

4. Skyview: 4-0, 60

5. Emerald Ridge: 3-1, 30

6. Kennedy Catholic: 3-1, 28

7. Eastlake: 4-0, 24

8. Camas: 3-1, 21

(tie) Moses Lake: 4-0, 21

10. Woodinville: 4-0, 20

Others receiving 6 or more points: Eastmont 11. Bothell 11. Chiawana 7.

Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (2): 3-1, 70

2. O’Dea (5): 5-0, 69

3. Yelm (1): 4-0, 61

4. Kennewick: 4-0, 49

5. Mt. Spokane: 4-0, 40

6. Arlington: 4-0, 37

7. Monroe: 4-0, 31

8. Marysville-Pilchuck: 4-0, 30

9. Garfield: 3-1, 20

10. Bellevue: 2-2, 16

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (5): 4-0, 64

2. Enumclaw (1): 4-0, 62

3. Anacortes: 4-0, 57

4. Lynden (1): 3-1, 48

5. Highline: 3-1, 38

6. Sedro-Woolley: 3-1, 31

7. North Kitsap: 3-1, 28

8. Rogers (Spokane): 4-0, 14

9. Bremerton: 4-0, 12

10. Sehome: 3-1, 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Washougal 8.

Class 1A

1. Royal (6): 4-0, 69

2. King’s: 4-0, 55

3. Montesano: 4-0, 50

4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 4-0, 47

5. LaCenter: 4-0, 43

6. Nooksack Valley: 4-0, 32

7. Cashmere: 4-0, 29

8. Cascade Christian (1): 4-0, 22

9. Seton Catholic: 4-0, 11

10. Lynden Christian: 2-2, 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: Chelan 7.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (5): 4-0, 50

2. Okanogan: 4-0, 43

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 4-0, 39

4. Toledo: 4-0, 37

5. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 4-0, 25

6. Onalaska: 3-1, 21

7. Forks: 4-0, 15

8. Raymond: 3-1, 14

9. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley: 3-1, 12

10. Kalama: 2-2 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1B

1. Liberty Bell (4): 3-0, 40

2. Wilbur-Creston: 4-0, 36

3. Mossyrock: 4-0, 30

4. Liberty Christian: 4-0, 29

5. Neah Bay: 2-2, 7

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.