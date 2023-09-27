The Associated Press Washington state football poll released Wednesday based on a vote of media from across the state. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses with record and points from the poll.
Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (6): 4-0, 70
2. Lake Stevens (1): 3-1, 64
(tie) Curtis (1): 4-0, 64
4. Skyview: 4-0, 60
5. Emerald Ridge: 3-1, 30
6. Kennedy Catholic: 3-1, 28
7. Eastlake: 4-0, 24
8. Camas: 3-1, 21
(tie) Moses Lake: 4-0, 21
10. Woodinville: 4-0, 20
Others receiving 6 or more points: Eastmont 11. Bothell 11. Chiawana 7.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (2): 3-1, 70
2. O’Dea (5): 5-0, 69
3. Yelm (1): 4-0, 61
4. Kennewick: 4-0, 49
5. Mt. Spokane: 4-0, 40
6. Arlington: 4-0, 37
7. Monroe: 4-0, 31
8. Marysville-Pilchuck: 4-0, 30
9. Garfield: 3-1, 20
10. Bellevue: 2-2, 16
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (5): 4-0, 64
2. Enumclaw (1): 4-0, 62
3. Anacortes: 4-0, 57
4. Lynden (1): 3-1, 48
5. Highline: 3-1, 38
6. Sedro-Woolley: 3-1, 31
7. North Kitsap: 3-1, 28
8. Rogers (Spokane): 4-0, 14
9. Bremerton: 4-0, 12
10. Sehome: 3-1, 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Washougal 8.
Class 1A
1. Royal (6): 4-0, 69
2. King’s: 4-0, 55
3. Montesano: 4-0, 50
4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 4-0, 47
5. LaCenter: 4-0, 43
6. Nooksack Valley: 4-0, 32
7. Cashmere: 4-0, 29
8. Cascade Christian (1): 4-0, 22
9. Seton Catholic: 4-0, 11
10. Lynden Christian: 2-2, 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Chelan 7.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (5): 4-0, 50
2. Okanogan: 4-0, 43
3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 4-0, 39
4. Toledo: 4-0, 37
5. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 4-0, 25
6. Onalaska: 3-1, 21
7. Forks: 4-0, 15
8. Raymond: 3-1, 14
9. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley: 3-1, 12
10. Kalama: 2-2 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Liberty Bell (4): 3-0, 40
2. Wilbur-Creston: 4-0, 36
3. Mossyrock: 4-0, 30
4. Liberty Christian: 4-0, 29
5. Neah Bay: 2-2, 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
