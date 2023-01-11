How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Mount Si (5) 13-1 76 2

2. Federal Way (2) 13-1 73 3

3. Curtis 12-3 61 1

4. Skyline (1) 10-1 58 4

5. Olympia 11-3 50 6

6. Gonzaga Prep 10-2 42 5

7. Kentridge 11-2 24 9

8. Jackson 8-2 18 8

9. Woodinville 12-3 13 7

10. Richland 7-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Battle Ground 6. Camas 5. Lake Stevens 2. Tahoma 1.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (8): 12-0, 80, 1

2. O’Dea: 9-3, 68, 2

3. Mt. Spokane: 10-1, 65, 3

4. Gig Harbor: 10-1, 41, T5

5. Auburn: 8-5, 40, 4

6. Eastside Catholic: 5-2, 37, T5

7. Bellevue: 13-2, 35, 7

8. Nathan Hale: 11-0, 24, 9

9. Rainier Beach: 4-2, 18, NR

10. Monroe: 10-0, 11, NR

Others receiving votes: University 9. Timberline 4. Mountain View 3. Ferris 3. Stanwood 2.

Class 2A

1. Lynden (6): 10-1, 75, 1

2. Pullman (2): 8-0, 67, 3

(tie) Sehome: 10-1, 67, 2

4. Anacortes: 11-1 56 4

5. Mark Morris: 10-1, 43, 5

6. Prosser: 9-2, 41, 7

7. Tumwater: 8-4, 27, 6

8. R.A. Long: 11-2, 25, 8

9. Foss: 12-1, 17, 9

10. West Valley (Spokane): 9-1, 11, NR

Others receiving votes: Renton 6. W. F. West 3. Grandview 1. North Kitsap 1.

Class 1A

1. Lynden Christian (8): 11-1, 80, 1

2. Zillah: 10-1, 64, 3

3. Annie Wright: 11-1, 62, 2

4. King’s: 10-3, 51, 4

5. Freeman: 11-1, 50, 5

6. Blaine: 10-1, 45, 6

7. Toppenish: 10-2, 36, 8

8. Omak: 11-2, 22, 10

9. Overlake: 10-3, 17, NR

10. Seton Catholic: 8-4, 6, 9

Others receiving votes: Vashon Island 5. Seattle Academy 2.

Class 2B

1. Davenport (8): 11-1, 89, 1

2. Columbia (Burbank) (1): 12-1, 69, 2

3. Morton-White Pass: 10-1, 67, T3

4. Lake Roosevelt: 12-2, 55, 6

5. Colfax: 11-2, 54, T3

6. Brewster: 9-3, 49, 7

7. Adna: 10-3, 35, 5

(tie) Napavine: 9-2, 35, 8

9. Wahkiakum: 10-2, 15, 9

10. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 7-3, 8, 10

Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7. Auburn Adventist Academy 5. Chief Leschi 4. Cle Elum/Roslyn 2. St. George’s 1.

Class 1B

1. Cusick (7): 10-1, 83, 1

2. DeSales (1): 11-1, 78, 2

3. Wellpinit (1): 11-1, 70, 3

4. Sunnyside Christian: 8-2, 68, 4

5. Mossyrock: 8-2, 52, 5

6. Oakville: 10-3, 32, 9

7. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 9-2, 27, 8

7. Oakesdale: 8-3, 27, 10

9. Tulalip Heritage: 8-2, 25, T6

10. Willapa Valley: 7-4, 19, T6

Others receiving votes: Lummi 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 4. Crescent 4. Orcas Island 1. Riverside Christian 1.