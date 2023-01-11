How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Mount Si (5) 13-1 76 2
2. Federal Way (2) 13-1 73 3
3. Curtis 12-3 61 1
4. Skyline (1) 10-1 58 4
5. Olympia 11-3 50 6
6. Gonzaga Prep 10-2 42 5
7. Kentridge 11-2 24 9
8. Jackson 8-2 18 8
9. Woodinville 12-3 13 7
10. Richland 7-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Battle Ground 6. Camas 5. Lake Stevens 2. Tahoma 1.
Class 3A
1. Garfield (8): 12-0, 80, 1
2. O’Dea: 9-3, 68, 2
3. Mt. Spokane: 10-1, 65, 3
4. Gig Harbor: 10-1, 41, T5
5. Auburn: 8-5, 40, 4
6. Eastside Catholic: 5-2, 37, T5
7. Bellevue: 13-2, 35, 7
8. Nathan Hale: 11-0, 24, 9
9. Rainier Beach: 4-2, 18, NR
10. Monroe: 10-0, 11, NR
Others receiving votes: University 9. Timberline 4. Mountain View 3. Ferris 3. Stanwood 2.
Class 2A
1. Lynden (6): 10-1, 75, 1
2. Pullman (2): 8-0, 67, 3
(tie) Sehome: 10-1, 67, 2
4. Anacortes: 11-1 56 4
5. Mark Morris: 10-1, 43, 5
6. Prosser: 9-2, 41, 7
7. Tumwater: 8-4, 27, 6
8. R.A. Long: 11-2, 25, 8
9. Foss: 12-1, 17, 9
10. West Valley (Spokane): 9-1, 11, NR
Others receiving votes: Renton 6. W. F. West 3. Grandview 1. North Kitsap 1.
Class 1A
1. Lynden Christian (8): 11-1, 80, 1
2. Zillah: 10-1, 64, 3
3. Annie Wright: 11-1, 62, 2
4. King’s: 10-3, 51, 4
5. Freeman: 11-1, 50, 5
6. Blaine: 10-1, 45, 6
7. Toppenish: 10-2, 36, 8
8. Omak: 11-2, 22, 10
9. Overlake: 10-3, 17, NR
10. Seton Catholic: 8-4, 6, 9
Others receiving votes: Vashon Island 5. Seattle Academy 2.
Class 2B
1. Davenport (8): 11-1, 89, 1
2. Columbia (Burbank) (1): 12-1, 69, 2
3. Morton-White Pass: 10-1, 67, T3
4. Lake Roosevelt: 12-2, 55, 6
5. Colfax: 11-2, 54, T3
6. Brewster: 9-3, 49, 7
7. Adna: 10-3, 35, 5
(tie) Napavine: 9-2, 35, 8
9. Wahkiakum: 10-2, 15, 9
10. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 7-3, 8, 10
Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7. Auburn Adventist Academy 5. Chief Leschi 4. Cle Elum/Roslyn 2. St. George’s 1.
Class 1B
1. Cusick (7): 10-1, 83, 1
2. DeSales (1): 11-1, 78, 2
3. Wellpinit (1): 11-1, 70, 3
4. Sunnyside Christian: 8-2, 68, 4
5. Mossyrock: 8-2, 52, 5
6. Oakville: 10-3, 32, 9
7. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 9-2, 27, 8
7. Oakesdale: 8-3, 27, 10
9. Tulalip Heritage: 8-2, 25, T6
10. Willapa Valley: 7-4, 19, T6
Others receiving votes: Lummi 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 4. Crescent 4. Orcas Island 1. Riverside Christian 1.
