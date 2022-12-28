How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school boys basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Curtis (7): 8-1, 70, 1
2. Federal Way: 5-0, 59, 3
3. Mount Si: 5-1, 56, 2
4. Skyline: 6-1, 51, T5
5. Gonzaga Prep: 6-1, 42, 4
6. Woodinville: 7-1, 33, 7
7. Olympia: 6-3, 22, T5
8. Kentridge: 7-2, 18, 8
9. Jackson: 4-1, 15, 10
10. Richland: 4-2, 9, 9
Others receiving votes: Skyview 4. Battle Ground 3. Kamiakin 3.
Class 3A
1. Garfield (7): 9-0, 70, 1
2. O’Dea: 5-2, 60, 2
3. Mt. Spokane: 7-1, 56, 3
4. Auburn: 5-2, 41, 4
(tie) Eastside Catholic: 5-1, 41, 5
6. Bellevue: 9-1, 30, 6
7. Gig Harbor: 7-1, 25, 8
8. Rainier Beach: 3-1, 22, 7
9. Nathan Hale: 8-0, 13, NR
10. University: 8-0, 12, 9
Others receiving votes: Stanwood 4. Timberline 2. Mountain View 2. Kennewick 2. Lincoln-Seattle 2. Arlington 2. Mercer Island 1.
Class 2A
1. Lynden (4): 4-1, 64, 1
(tie) Sehome (2): 7-0, 64, 2
3. Pullman (1): 6-0, 51, 4
4. Tumwater: 7-3, 46, 3
5. Anacortes: 6-0, 40, 5
6. North Kitsap: 5-2, 27, 7
7. Grandview: 8-1, 25, T9
8. Mark Morris: 8-1, 24, T9
9. Prosser: 4-1, 23, 8
10. R.A. Long: 4-2, 12, 6
Others receiving votes: Foss 6. W.F. West 2. Port Angeles 1.
Class 1A
1. Lynden Christian (7): 8-0, 70, 1
2. Annie Wright: 8-1, 62, 2
3. Zillah: 4-1, 52, 3
4. King’s: 6-3, 50, 4
5. Freeman: 6-1, 38, 6
6. Blaine: 6-1, 29, 7
7. Seattle Academy: 5-1, 27, 5
8. Toppenish: 4-2, 18, 8
9. Life Christian Academy: 3-1, 11, NR
10. Chelan: 5-2, 9, 9
Others receiving votes: Seattle Christian 6. Seton Catholic 5. Omak 5. Nooksack Valley 3.
Class 2B
1. Davenport (3): 8-0, 66, 4
2. Morton-White Pass (4): 7-1, 61, T2
3. Columbia (Burbank): 7-1, 51, 1
4. Brewster: 6-1, 50, T2
5. Lake Roosevelt: 6-2, 37, 8
6. Adna: 8-1, 36, 5
7. Colfax: 6-1, 35, 7
8. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 5-2, 16, 9
9. Napavine: 5-2, 13, 6
10. Cle Elum/Roslyn: 7-1, 10, 10
Others receiving votes: Wahkiakum 5. Auburn Adventist Academy 4. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 1.
Class 1B
1. Cusick (6): 5-0, 68, 1
2. Willapa Valley: 5-1, 54, 2
3. Sunnyside Christian: 4-1, 49, 3
4. DeSales: 6-1, 46, 4
5. Wellpinit (1): 7-0, 43, 8
6. Mossyrock: 4-0, 33, T6
7. Lummi: 5-2, 26, T6
8. Tulalip Heritage: 7-0, 19, 10
9. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 7-1, 17, 9
10. Oakville: 7-3, 13, 5
Others receiving votes: Oakesdale 12. Orcas Island 3. Grace Academy 2.
