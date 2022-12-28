How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school boys basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Curtis (7): 8-1, 70, 1

2. Federal Way: 5-0, 59, 3

3. Mount Si: 5-1, 56, 2

4. Skyline: 6-1, 51, T5

5. Gonzaga Prep: 6-1, 42, 4

6. Woodinville: 7-1, 33, 7

7. Olympia: 6-3, 22, T5

8. Kentridge: 7-2, 18, 8

9. Jackson: 4-1, 15, 10

10. Richland: 4-2, 9, 9

Others receiving votes: Skyview 4. Battle Ground 3. Kamiakin 3.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (7): 9-0, 70, 1

2. O’Dea: 5-2, 60, 2

3. Mt. Spokane: 7-1, 56, 3

4. Auburn: 5-2, 41, 4

(tie) Eastside Catholic: 5-1, 41, 5

6. Bellevue: 9-1, 30, 6

7. Gig Harbor: 7-1, 25, 8

8. Rainier Beach: 3-1, 22, 7

9. Nathan Hale: 8-0, 13, NR

10. University: 8-0, 12, 9

Others receiving votes: Stanwood 4. Timberline 2. Mountain View 2. Kennewick 2. Lincoln-Seattle 2. Arlington 2. Mercer Island 1.

Class 2A

1. Lynden (4): 4-1, 64, 1

(tie) Sehome (2): 7-0, 64, 2

3. Pullman (1): 6-0, 51, 4

4. Tumwater: 7-3, 46, 3

5. Anacortes: 6-0, 40, 5

6. North Kitsap: 5-2, 27, 7

7. Grandview: 8-1, 25, T9

8. Mark Morris: 8-1, 24, T9

9. Prosser: 4-1, 23, 8

10. R.A. Long: 4-2, 12, 6

Others receiving votes: Foss 6. W.F. West 2. Port Angeles 1.

Class 1A

1. Lynden Christian (7): 8-0, 70, 1

2. Annie Wright: 8-1, 62, 2

3. Zillah: 4-1, 52, 3

4. King’s: 6-3, 50, 4

5. Freeman: 6-1, 38, 6

6. Blaine: 6-1, 29, 7

7. Seattle Academy: 5-1, 27, 5

8. Toppenish: 4-2, 18, 8

9. Life Christian Academy: 3-1, 11, NR

10. Chelan: 5-2, 9, 9

Others receiving votes: Seattle Christian 6. Seton Catholic 5. Omak 5. Nooksack Valley 3.

Class 2B

1. Davenport (3): 8-0, 66, 4

2. Morton-White Pass (4): 7-1, 61, T2

3. Columbia (Burbank): 7-1, 51, 1

4. Brewster: 6-1, 50, T2

5. Lake Roosevelt: 6-2, 37, 8

6. Adna: 8-1, 36, 5

7. Colfax: 6-1, 35, 7

8. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 5-2, 16, 9

9. Napavine: 5-2, 13, 6

10. Cle Elum/Roslyn: 7-1, 10, 10

Others receiving votes: Wahkiakum 5. Auburn Adventist Academy 4. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 1.

Class 1B

1. Cusick (6): 5-0, 68, 1

2. Willapa Valley: 5-1, 54, 2

3. Sunnyside Christian: 4-1, 49, 3

4. DeSales: 6-1, 46, 4

5. Wellpinit (1): 7-0, 43, 8

6. Mossyrock: 4-0, 33, T6

7. Lummi: 5-2, 26, T6

8. Tulalip Heritage: 7-0, 19, 10

9. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 7-1, 17, 9

10. Oakville: 7-3, 13, 5

Others receiving votes: Oakesdale 12. Orcas Island 3. Grace Academy 2.