How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school girls basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Camas (5): 8-1, 59, 1
2. Woodinville (1): 9-1, 53, 2
3. Tahoma: 10-1, 44, 5
4. Davis: 9-1, 41, T3
5. Emerald Ridge: 8-2, 35, T3
6. Eastlake: 7-2, 32, 10
7. Sumner: 7-1, 23, 8
8. Richland: 5-2, 21, 7
9. Kamiakin: 5-1, 11, 9
10. Union: 7-3, 9, 6
Others receiving votes: Skyview 1. Bothell 1.
Class 3A
1. Garfield (6): 5-0, 60, 1
2. Lake Washington: 10-1, 54, 2
3. Lincoln (Tacoma): 8-2, 46, 4
4. Arlington: 8-2, 37, 3
5. Lakeside (Seattle): 5-1, 36, T6
6. Stanwood: 7-1, 29, 5
7. Bonney Lake: 8-2, 26, T6
8. Mead: 5-2, 15, 8
9. North Thurston: 8-1, 13, 9
10. Peninsula: 7-1, 5, NR
(tie) Eastside Catholic: 3-3, 5, NR
Others receiving votes: Roosevelt 2. Meadowdale 2.
Class 2A
1. Ellensburg (6): 9-0, 60, 1
2. Lynden: 9-2, 45, 2
3. W. F. West: 7-2, 43, 3
4. Prosser: 6-2, 38, 4
5. White River: 6-3, 27, 6
6. Burlington-Edison: 6-3, 25, 5
7. Grandview: 5-5, 22, 10
8. Sehome: 8-1, 19, 9
9. Tumwater: 8-3, 18, 8
10. Clarkston: 3-1, 12, 7
Others receiving votes: Archbishop Murphy 6. Sammamish 4. Sequim 4. Renton 3. East Valley (Yakima) 2. Enumclaw 1. Lakewood 1.
Class 1A
1. Nooksack Valley (5): 11-1, 50, 1
2. Lynden Christian: 9-1, 45, 2
3. Montesano: 7-2, 44, 3
4. Cashmere (1): 7-3, 41, 5
5. Wapato: 8-1, 39, 4
6. Freeman: 8-2, 32, 6
7. King’s: 9-2, 18, 7
(tie) Toppenish: 7-2, 18, 8
9. Deer Park: 8-2, 15, 10
10. Zillah: 6-2, 14, 9
Others receiving votes: Colville 6. Annie Wright 4. Seton Catholic 3. Eatonville 1.
Class 2B
1. Adna: 9-1, 49, 3
2. Okanogan (3): 8-0, 48, 2
3. Colfax (2): 11-0, 47, 1
4. LaConner: 7-3, 32, 6
5. Napavine: 9-2, 31, 7
6. Rainier: 8-1, 29, 5
7. Tonasket (1): 7-2, 26, T8
8. Warden: 6-4, 23, 4
9. Brewster: 7-2, 16, T8
10. Ilwaco: 5-2, 8, NR
Others receiving votes: Liberty (Spangle) 7. Tri-Cities Prep 5. Raymond 4. Cle Elum/Roslyn 2. Mabton 1. Toutle Lake 1. Auburn Adventist Academy 1.
Class B
1. Neah Bay (3): 7-1, 48, 3
2. Colton (2): 6-1, 44, T1
3. Oakesdale: 8-1, 42, 4
4. Mossyrock: 7-2, 41, 5
5. Mount Vernon Christian (1): 10-2, 39, T1
6. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 9-2, 34, 6
7. Inchelium: 7-1, 26, 7
8. Yakama Tribal: 7-1, 20, 8
9. Sunnyside Christian: 5-3, 12, 9
10. Mansfield: 5-2, 7, NR
Others receiving votes: Liberty Christian 6. Pateros 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2. Lummi 2. Wilbur-Creston 2. Republic 1.
