How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school girls basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Camas (5): 8-1, 59, 1

2. Woodinville (1): 9-1, 53, 2

3. Tahoma: 10-1, 44, 5

4. Davis: 9-1, 41, T3

5. Emerald Ridge: 8-2, 35, T3

6. Eastlake: 7-2, 32, 10

7. Sumner: 7-1, 23, 8

8. Richland: 5-2, 21, 7

9. Kamiakin: 5-1, 11, 9

10. Union: 7-3, 9, 6

Others receiving votes: Skyview 1. Bothell 1.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (6): 5-0, 60, 1

2. Lake Washington: 10-1, 54, 2

3. Lincoln (Tacoma): 8-2, 46, 4

4. Arlington: 8-2, 37, 3

5. Lakeside (Seattle): 5-1, 36, T6

6. Stanwood: 7-1, 29, 5

7. Bonney Lake: 8-2, 26, T6

8. Mead: 5-2, 15, 8

9. North Thurston: 8-1, 13, 9

10. Peninsula: 7-1, 5, NR

(tie) Eastside Catholic: 3-3, 5, NR

Others receiving votes: Roosevelt 2. Meadowdale 2.

Class 2A

1. Ellensburg (6): 9-0, 60, 1

2. Lynden: 9-2, 45, 2

3. W. F. West: 7-2, 43, 3

4. Prosser: 6-2, 38, 4

5. White River: 6-3, 27, 6

6. Burlington-Edison: 6-3, 25, 5

7. Grandview: 5-5, 22, 10

8. Sehome: 8-1, 19, 9

9. Tumwater: 8-3, 18, 8

10. Clarkston: 3-1, 12, 7

Others receiving votes: Archbishop Murphy 6. Sammamish 4. Sequim 4. Renton 3. East Valley (Yakima) 2. Enumclaw 1. Lakewood 1.

Class 1A

1. Nooksack Valley (5): 11-1, 50, 1

2. Lynden Christian: 9-1, 45, 2

3. Montesano: 7-2, 44, 3

4. Cashmere (1): 7-3, 41, 5

5. Wapato: 8-1, 39, 4

6. Freeman: 8-2, 32, 6

7. King’s: 9-2, 18, 7

(tie) Toppenish: 7-2, 18, 8

9. Deer Park: 8-2, 15, 10

10. Zillah: 6-2, 14, 9

Others receiving votes: Colville 6. Annie Wright 4. Seton Catholic 3. Eatonville 1.

Class 2B

1. Adna: 9-1, 49, 3

2. Okanogan (3): 8-0, 48, 2

3. Colfax (2): 11-0, 47, 1

4. LaConner: 7-3, 32, 6

5. Napavine: 9-2, 31, 7

6. Rainier: 8-1, 29, 5

7. Tonasket (1): 7-2, 26, T8

8. Warden: 6-4, 23, 4

9. Brewster: 7-2, 16, T8

10. Ilwaco: 5-2, 8, NR

Others receiving votes: Liberty (Spangle) 7. Tri-Cities Prep 5. Raymond 4. Cle Elum/Roslyn 2. Mabton 1. Toutle Lake 1. Auburn Adventist Academy 1.

Class B

1. Neah Bay (3): 7-1, 48, 3

2. Colton (2): 6-1, 44, T1

3. Oakesdale: 8-1, 42, 4

4. Mossyrock: 7-2, 41, 5

5. Mount Vernon Christian (1): 10-2, 39, T1

6. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 9-2, 34, 6

7. Inchelium: 7-1, 26, 7

8. Yakama Tribal: 7-1, 20, 8

9. Sunnyside Christian: 5-3, 12, 9

10. Mansfield: 5-2, 7, NR

Others receiving votes: Liberty Christian 6. Pateros 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2. Lummi 2. Wilbur-Creston 2. Republic 1.