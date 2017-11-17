In the end, the game featured a familiar result as No. 1 Archbishop Murphy ended No. 3 North Kitsap’s season for the third consecutive year, this time with a 28-21 victory over the Vikings in a 2A state quarterfinal game.

The Archbishop Murphy football team is getting pretty familiar with the squad from North Kitsap.

For the third time in as many years, the Wildcats faced the team from across the water and North Kitsap pushed the defending 2A champs to the wire.

But in the end, the game featured a familiar result as No. 1 Archbishop Murphy ended No. 3 North Kitsap’s season for the third consecutive year, this time with a 28-21 victory over the Vikings in a 2A state quarterfinal game Friday night at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Snohomish.

The Vikings have won 20 of their last 22 games with the only two losses in that span coming to the Wildcats.

“I knew coming into this that’s motivation all offseason for those guys,” Archbishop Murphy coach Jerry Jensen said. “And it has been for two years. We knew that they were going to come in here and be very well prepared.”

“We were definitely expecting a battle,” added senior running back Ray Pimentel, who led the Wildcats with 109 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. “We’ve sent them home the past couple of years and we were expecting that fire that they came out with. We just had to come through and power through the way we did. Luckily we came out on top.”

North Kitsap came out firing, with Vikings senior Dax Solis running all over Archbishop Murphy. Solis had 134 total yards in the first half. A 1-yard touchdown on a direct snap to Solis and a pair of field goals by Tainui Elkington gave the Vikings a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Then the Wildcats’ defense answered Jensen’s call.

Junior Dillon Halpin returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown, Archbishop Murphy (11-1) held Solis to 54 yards in the second half and its defense held on a fourth-and-one late in the game deep in its territory to hold off the Vikings and secure a postseason rematch with No. 2 Tumwater.

“The defense showed up when they had to,” Jensen said. “That fumble return was huge and obviously, that last stop. And forcing them (o kick) on that second field goal. All those little things toward the end of the game start to matter a whole lot.”

Kyler Gordon gave Archbishop Murphy the lead for good with a 54-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter after North Kitsap tied it on a pass that deflected off one Vikings receiver and into the arms of Vikings junior tight end Aiden Allsop.

“I think in the second half we executed when we had to,” Jensen said. “Just hats off to North Kitsap. Great team, it was a great game – we knew it was going to be so. It’s too bad somebody had to lose tonight.”

Gordon finished with 92 yards on seven carries and added three receptions for 62 yards.

North Kitsap (10-1) junior Rily Solis injured his leg on a run by his older brother, Dax Solis, midway through the fourth quarter.

There was a lengthy delay as trainers tended to Solis who appeared to severely injure his leg and had to be carted off in an ambulance.

Dax Solis led the Vikings with 186 yards on 31 carries.