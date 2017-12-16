The Wildcats were unsuccessful in joining the Wesco 2A/3A conference prior to the 2016 season.

The Cascade Conference voted to dissolve its seven-team league last week, leaving Archbishop Murphy and Cedarcrest stranded.

AMHS athletic director Jerry Jensen declined to comment about the change. Five of the schools, according to the South Whidbey Record, will form the new North Sound Conference. Officials at Sultan, King’s, South Whidbey, Granite Falls and Cedar Park Christian felt it a better fit because the schools are of similar size and competition level.

“I think for a lot of the schools, the idea of playing schools of similar size is a big deal,” King’s athletic director Rick Skeen told the Record. “To communities, that’s a big deal.”

Jensen, who’s also the school’s head football coach, has had a contentious relationship with the conference the past two seasons. Four of the five schools forcing the split forfeited against AMHS in 2016 due to player safety concerns.

The conference opponents upheld their agreement to play the Wildcats this season, losing by an average of 40 points. AMHS (11-2) lost in the Class 2A state semifinals after winning the title in 2016.

“All seven schools were a part of the discussion, got to voice their concerns in both directions and ultimately a vote was taken and the vote was to dissolve the conference,” Sultan athletic director Scott Sifferman told the newspaper.

None of the school officials revealed the results of the voting, but Skeen confirmed the four Class 1A schools in King’s, South Whidbey, Cedar Park Christian and Sultan voted to dissolve the conference.

“I think there’s a good feeling and a good buzz,” he added. “I think our principals and athletic directors are excited about moving forward at this point.”