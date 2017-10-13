The top-ranked Wildcats triggered the mercy-rule running clock late in the third quarter of the 40-0 win.

Archbishop Murphy clinched the Cascade Conference title with a 40-0 win against Cedar Park Christian on Friday in Kirkland.

“It’s always good to win something, but we’re definitely not focused on that,” AMHS coach Jerry Jensen said. “There are a lot of little things we need to work on, quite honestly. CPC is a young team and played hard. We have to continue to clean up some of the stuff on our end, like us not starting out very well.”

AMHS, which tops The Seattle Times’ Class 2A state rankings, opened the game with an incomplete pass and a fumble, which CPC recovered. But the Eagles missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt with 8:23 left in the first quarter.

It was one of two times in the game that Cedar Park was in possible scoring position. The Eagles had a touchdown in the third quarter called back on an illegal-shift penalty. CPC missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt on fourth down with 5:12 left in the quarter.

Archbishop Murphy (6-1, 4-0 Cascade Conference) responded after the opening snafu by handing the ball off to senior running back Ray Pimentel on CPC’s 20 yard line. Pimentel ran the 80 yards for a touchdown with 8:12 on the clock.

In the second quarter, Pimentel had a 31-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up 21-0 with 11:46 left in the half. Archbishop Murphy led 34-0 at halftime and cued the “mercy rule” running clock with 2:02 left in the third quarter.

The matchup was the first between two storied coaches in Archbishop Murphy’s Jerry Jensen and Cedar Park Christian’s Butch Goncharoff, who won nine Class 3A state championships at Bellevue. He was relieved of his duties in the midst of an investigation resulting in WIAA sanctions for recruiting and rules violations.

Goncharoff’s Eagles are winless in league play and 2-5 overall. Cedar Park plays at Cedarcrest next week, while Archbishop Murphy plays at Olympic.