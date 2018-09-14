Glacier Peak quarterback Ayden Ziomas had four touchdowns in the Grizzlies' third consecutive win over the Timberwolves, 39-23.

EVERETT — The past two meetings between the Jackson and Glacier Peak football teams have resulted in a lot of nail biting for both sides.

Friday night’s matchup wasn’t quite as thrilling as last season’s double-overtime thriller, but — despite a 13-0 deficit early — Jackson still made it a classic battle. It took Glacier Peak quarterback Ayden Ziomas’ fourth touchdown late in the game to seal the Grizzlies’ third consecutive win over the Timberwolves with a 39-23 WesCo 4A victory at Everett Memorial Stadium.

“Every single time we play Jackson it’s always like that. It goes down to the wire,” Glacier Peak coach Nick Bender said. “It’s fun that they’re literally next door neighbors to us. Some of these kids live (right next to) each other.”

Ziomas finished 21 of 32 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. The senior added two more scores on the ground and scrambled for multiple first downs as the Glacier Peak offense got rolling in the second half.

“He is like another coach on the field,” Bender said. “It’s a luxury to have a four-year starter at quarterback in high school. He sees things on the field.”

It looked like Glacier Peak might run away with the game early on. The Grizzlies marched down the field with a 70-yard drive capped by a 12-yard scramble by Ziomas.

A few minutes later, Jackson’s snap sailed over the head of punter Donguk Yoon, who threw up a desperation heave from the end zone. The ball landed right into the arms of Glacier Peak’s Dylan Owen, who ran it in for the quick score.

But Jackson came charging back. Nick Walsh, who had 249 yards on 26 carries, scored the first of two 80-yard touchdown runs and got his second on the first offensive play of the second half to cut Glacier Peak’s lead to 19-17.

“It’s so much fun playing a rival school,” Ziomas said. “The emotions are always going to be flying, the energy is going to be there. These games are crazy.”

Glacier Peak running back Caelan Briggs also helped pace the Grizzlies’ offense with 14 carries for 139 yards and a score.

Jackson may have lost more than just the game. Senior quarterback Ben Olesen left midway through the first quarter after a hard hit as he was scrambling. He remained down on the field for a few minutes but eventually walked off under his own power.

Jackson coach Joel Vincent said his starting quarterback is in the concussion protocol.

Sophomore Nathan Clark was 12 of 22 for 213 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in relief of Olesen.

“I thought he came in and did a heck of a job for us,” Vincent said. “I’m really proud of the kid. I don’t think he came here tonight thinking he was going to play a lot. I think he learned a lot tonight and that’ll be a good thing for him down the road.”