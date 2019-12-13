Tahoma outside hitter Chey Jones, who led the Bears to the Class 4A state title last month, was named the Class 4A state player of the year as the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association released its all-state teams Friday.

Tahoma co-coaches Sara Russell and Maria Bahlenhorst were named Class 4A coaches of the year. Libero McKenna Peters was also on the first team for Tahoma.

The Boise State-bound Jones was named the Star Times player of the year last month.

King’s Alli Hansen was named the co-Class 1A state player of the year.