There have been plenty of honors this season for Auburn Riverside senior Calley Heilborn, who led the Ravens to three state volleyball titles over her four-year career.

The outside hitter was twice named the state tournament MVP. She was named The Seattle Times’ state player of the year last month. On Friday, she was named the Class 4A state volleyball player of the year as the All-State team, voted upon by the state coaches association, was released.

“She’s just the full-package kid, as a human being and an athlete and a student athlete,” her coach, Chris Leverenz, told The Seattle Times last month. “She’s the best of the best.”

Heilborn, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, has signed with Western Washington University.

Auburn Riverside's setter, Ciera Zimmerman, was also named to the first team.

King’s earned the big awards for the Class 1A team. Outside hitter Alli Hansen was the player of the year and Jeff Fransen was the coach of the year.