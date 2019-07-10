After leading Garfield to the Class 3A state softball title in May, Kaia Simpson was named the Class 3A state player of the year this week by the Washington State Softball Coaches Association.

The state title was the first for a Seattle public school. Ken Simpson, Kaia’s father, was the named the Class 3A state coach of the year. Kaia was also a first-team pitcher and her younger sister Nicola Simpson was named a first-team utility player.

After leading Jackson to a second consecutive Class 4A state softball title, Jackson’s Iyanla De Jesus was named the Class 4A state player of the year. She and Redmond’s Kiki Milloy, who was named an All-American last month, were named first-team pitchers.

The complete teams: