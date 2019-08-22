Just before his first season in pro baseball is complete, Lakeside outfielder Corbin Carroll was named Class 3A state player of the year by the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association this week.

Carroll was a first-round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks (with pick No. 16) in the baseball draft in June. He was the Seattle Times Star Times player of the year and the Gatorade state player of the year.

Among other Seattle-area honors by the WSBCA this week, Seattle Christian’s Craig Wrolstad was named Class 1A coach of the year.

You can see the full WSBCA All-State teams here: