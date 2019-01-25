A day after being named a McDonald's All-American, Federal Way's Jaden McDaniels proved the honor was deserved.

The 6-foot-10 forward, rated as the No. 5 player in the nation for the Class of 2020 by 247Sports.com, broke the school record by scoring 51 points during a 106-42 win over Todd Beamer.

The old record of 49 was set in 1991 by Donny Marshall, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Jersey Nets. He works as a analyst for Fox Sports 1.

McDaniels out scored Beamer in the first quarter 16-14. He punctuated the big night with a dunk.

He also had a crowd-pleasing 360-degree dunk: