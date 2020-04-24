Kennedy Catholic has begun a search for a new boys basketball coach after longtime leader Don Hoffman resigned after 12 seasons at the helm and 29 seasons coaching hoops at the school.

Turns out he’s just changing job titles.

The 55-year-old Hoffman was named the Kennedy Catholic athletic director Friday to take over for Sam Reed, who announced earlier this month he will be the AD at Seattle Prep.

“I’m going to miss (coaching), there’s no doubt about that,” said Hoffman, who has coached various sports for 31 seasons at Kennedy. “This will be the first year since my first year of coaching in 1989 that I haven’t coached something. I’ll see how it is on the other side.

“It will be a privilege to be the athletic director at Kennedy Catholic. I look forward to continuing my relationships with the coaches and student athletes at Kennedy.”

Hoffman, with a combined record of 468-188, is believed to be the only Washington state “big-school” coach to win more than 200 games in both boys and girls basketball.

“I’m very proud of that,” Hoffman said. “I had a lot of good players and assistants to help me. I wouldn’t say I’m done coaching for sure. I’ll leave that door open.”

Advertising

Hoffman started coaching with Lancers in 1989 as an assistant football coach. He spent 27 years with the football program and was offensive coordinator when the Lancers fell 21-14 in the Class 3A state title game in 2007, one of his eight years as offensive coordinator before he left the football team in 2015.

Hoffman was the Kennedy freshman coach in boys basketball from 1991-94 before taking over as the varsity coach of the girls program for the 1994-95 season.

Hoffman will remain in his job as Technology Coordinator at Kennedy Catholic High School, one he started in 1999 after teaching match, business and computer science.

“I think his dedication and commitment to this community as a student, a coach and full-time staff member speaks for itself,” said Reed, who is still the acting AD until he starts at Seattle Prep on July 1. “To have somebody with his steady aim who will have both the history and future in mind makes him a good fit.”

Hoffman took over the Lancers’ boys program in 2008-09 after 13 seasons as coach of the girls team (1994-2007) after taking the 2007-08 basketball season off. The itch to coach came back for Hoffman, and he finished 206-103 in 12 seasons with the boys, helping them win at least a share of five Seamount League titles.

The veteran coach guided Kennedy Catholic boys to a school-best fifth-place Class 3A state finish in 2016. The boys qualified for state six times under Hoffman, the last time in 2017. The 1983 Kennedy Catholic graduate was named league coach of the year four times during his tenure.

Advertising

“One of the best memories was going to state the first time with the boys,” Hoffman said of his 2012 team taking seventh. “Fortunately, we were able to get to the Dome a few more times with the boys. High-school playoff hoops is the best.”

The girls basketball team reached state play in 10 of Hoffman’s 13 seasons, taking second in 1996. In Hoffman’s second campaign with the girls, they reached the Class 3A championship game and lost to Bishop Blanchet 60-29. His teams went 262-85.

“The girls teams were special, and I had a great time coaching them through some state runs,” he said.

Hoffman coached his son Trevor from 2013-17. He hopes to have time to watch Trevor play his final two seasons for the Montana Tech football team.

Trevor Hoffman, who will be a redshirt junior in the fall at the Butte, Montana, school, was the Orediggers’ leading receiver with 52 catches for 1,018 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. His 101.8-yard per game average ranked No. 6 in NAIA last season.

Hoffman, also a track and field coach for the Lancers, will watch his daughter, Alyssa, a junior sprinter/hurdler on the Eastern Washington University track and field team.

“I’ll spend some time watching them compete,” Don Hoffman said.