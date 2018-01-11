Vikings will honor nine former athletes/administrators as its inaugural class before Friday's boys basketball game against Garfield.

Rainier Beach has a rich athletic tradition, but you wouldn’t know by walking the halls of the school’s campus.

That changes Friday.

Beach erected a Hall of Fame and will induct nine former athletes/administrators as its inaugural class. A ceremony to honor the alumni will be between the 7 p.m. girls and 8:30 p.m. boys basketball games against Garfield.

“It’s important for a school to have a Hall of Fame,” said Rainier Beach athletic director George Foster, who noticed the void when hired four years ago. He began work on establishing the initial class last year and plans to induct one boy athlete, one girl athlete and one administrator annually.

“You get jerseys retired all the time,” Foster continued. “This goes a little bit further. It’s more recognition.”

NBA star Jamal Crawford, who led Beach to a state championship and currently plays for Minnesota, is the only alum still competing as an athlete in their sport. He’ll be inducted alongside basketball stars Doug Christie and Tara Davis; track legends Cecil Bowie and Ginnie Powell and rowing Olympian Kate Maloney. Former administrators Francis Williams, Larry Moore, and Dan Jurdy round out the inaugural class.

Crawford and Christie, who’s a Sacramento King’s broadcaster for NBC Sports California, aren’t expected to attend Friday’s event due to the NBA schedule. Foster said the others will, Maloney traveling from Massachusetts where she is currently the women’s crew head coach at Williams College.

Maloney was an all-Metro League soccer player while at Rainier Beach. She made her name in rowing once enrolled at Washington, competing in the Sydney Games.

Davis also shined in multiple sports at Beach, leading the school to its only Metro soccer championship. She nabbed a basketball scholarship to play at UW and competed in track for the Huskies. As a fifth-year senior, she won a Pac-12 title in the long jump. Davis is currently an assistant director of athletics for Seattle Public Schools.

“It’s an honor to be recognized,” Davis said. “This brings awareness to all of the great athletes that have come through there. Brings the past into the present…all of the Seattle Public Schools should do it.”

Bowie remains the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) state record holder in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 13.86 seconds set in 1987. He was also a football player and went on to compete in track for Nebraska.

Meanwhile Powell still owns the 100-meter high hurdles state record, finishing in 13.88 seconds in 2001. She went on to be a two-time NCAA champion for Southern California and a two-time USA Outdoor champ.

Christie led the Vikings to their first boys state basketball championship in 1988. He had a 15-year NBA career where he was named to the NBA All-Defensive first team in 2003.

Williams coached Christie’s title team, compiling a 117-44 record in eight seasons with the program. He was also named WIAA Coach of the Year in 1988.

Most of the former athletes knew of Jurdy, who retired last year after 31 years in teaching and counseling. He was also an athletic director, Beach winning six state championships during his reign.

Known as Coach Moore, the former helm of Rainier Beach’s track program had a 100 percent graduation rate as he won seven girls and three boys state titles in the 1980s. He began his career at Beach in 1978 and still mentors students as a community volunteer.

“I picked the Garfield game because all of those names are also connected with (service to the) black community,” Foster said.