QB Tre Long wasn't supposed to be watching film in class, but it sure helped as passed for 358 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in a 56-42 win over Curtis.

LAKE STEVENS — Tre Long got in a little bit of trouble at school Friday afternoon.

But his coach probably doesn’t mind the infraction.

The Lake Stevens quarterback was caught watching film in class in preparation for the Vikings’ Class 4A state football opener against No. 14 Curtis. The extra film session paid off as Long was almost flawless. The senior completed 15 of 16 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Lake Stevens topped Curtis 56-42 at Lake Stevens High School.

“I was stressed out all day at school,” said Long, who also had two rushing touchdowns. “I was watching film in class and getting in trouble a little bit. I was just trying to do what I could to help this team out.”

The Vikings and Curtis exchanged touchdowns through the first three quarters. Lake Stevens finally broke through with an interception by Isaiah Harris, who ran the ball back 42 yards for a score midway through the fourth quarter.

The defensive touchdown put Lake Stevens ahead 49-35, the first two-possession lead for either team in the game.

“At halftime, we talked about (how at) 21-21, it’s anyone’s ballgame,” Lake Stevens coach Tom Tri said. “Who’s going to step up and make a big play? We need one big play. … We challenged the guys.”

It was the only mistake for Curtis and Kyle Russell. The QB, who is committed to play baseball at Oregon, was 18 of 25 for 302 yards and four touchdowns. He added 15 carries for 37 yards and a score on the ground.

“They’re as good as anybody in the state on offense,” Curtis coach Chris Paulson said. “I was hoping we could go blow-for-blow with them. In the state playoffs everybody’s good. If you make one mistake that’s kind of the game. Kyle played an unbelievable game. We just made the first mistake and they capitalized.”

Lake Stevens, competing in its seventh state tournament in the last eight seasons, will play the winner of Saturday afternoon’s contest between No. 6 Graham-Kapowsin (9-1) and No. 11 Mead (7-3). Graham-Kapowsin ended the Vikings’ season a year ago in the first round of the state tournament with a 38-31 victory.

Harris’ interception helped keep the possibility of revenge against the Eagles alive. Long couldn’t wait to run onto the field to celebrate with his teammate.

“I don’t think I’ve jumped that high before,” Long said. “He kind of rocked me. I almost fell over.”

The two teams exchanged one more score apiece in the closing minutes before Lake Stevens took a knee to seal the win.

“You gotta keep fighting, keep scratching, keep doing your job to the best of your ability and trust that the guy next to you is going to get it done,” Tri said, “and that’s exactly what they did.”