KingCo 4A

Defending champs: Crown: Woodinville (11-2, 5-0), which also won the league championship game; Crest: Mount Si (10-3, 4-1).

Preseason favorite: Woodinville.

Top contenders: Mount Si, Bothell, Eastlake, Skyline.

Top players: Levi Rogers, Woodinville (6-5, 270, offensive guard was first-team all-state selection and KingCo 4A Lineman of the Year in 2018); Christian Galvan, Bothell (5-9, 178, KingCo 4A Offensive MVP); Garrett Carney, Eastlake (6-1, 200, MLB/RB won KingCo 4A Defensive MVP); Trevor Thurman, Inglemoor (6-3, 220, Vikings inside LB poised for big senior season).

Key game: Mount Si at Woodinville (Pop Keeney Stadium), Sept. 28, key matchup to establish league hierarchy.

Outlook: Mount Si looked poised to unseat perennial KingCo 4A top dog Woodinville in 2018, but after tying for the top spot in the regular season with Eastlake in the Crest Division at 4-1, couldn’t take the final step to the top. Woodinville edged the Wildcats 16-14 in Snoqualmie in the KingCo 4A title game, winning on Blake Glessner’s 46-yard field goal with 6:03 to go in the contest. It was the Falcons’ third KingCo 4A title in a row, and they have the ability to contend again. … Bothell reloads with Galvan, a candidate for 2,000 all-purpose yards, and new QB Andrew Sirmon (6-0, 175, Jr.), brother of UW QB Jacob. … QB Grady Robison (6-1, 180) gives Eastlake a two-year starter and dual threat on offense. … Junior Clay Millen takes over for brother Cale (Oregon freshman) at QB for Mount Si and that likely will continue to stoke the Wildcats’ high-octane passing attack.

KingCo 3A/2A

Defending champ: Bellevue (12-1, 5-0).

Preseason favorite: Bellevue.

Top contenders: Mercer Island, Lake Washington, Liberty.

Top players: Sam Brown, Liberty (6-2, 190, three-year starter, dual-threat QB was first-team KingCo 3A/2A); Alex Reid, Bellevue (5-11, 170,ran for 1,589 yards and 14 TDs as a junior for first-team All-Kingco 3A/2A honors); Matulino Masunu, Bellevue (6-0, 295, first-team All-KingCo 3A/2A at DE as a sophomore).

Key game: Liberty at Bellevue, Oct. 18, two top programs in the state clash; Wolverines won a 23-20 overtime game last season.

Breakdown: Michael Kneip’s first season ended with Bellevue losing to eventual Class 3A state champion Eastside Catholic 41-3 in the state semifinals last season. The Wolverines, two years removed from a postseason ban from recruitment violations being lifted, will reload after losing some talented players to graduation. … The Pats (9-2) lost to eventual Class 2A state champion Hockinson 27-24 in the state semifinals in 2018 and they hope younger, less experienced players grow over the campaign.

Metro League

Defending champs: Mountain Division: Eastside Catholic (12-1, 5-0) won Metro title game; Sound: Chief Sealth (7-3, 5-0); Valley: Bainbridge (5-4, 4-0).

Preseason favorite: Eastside Catholic.

Top contenders: O’Dea, Rainier Beach.

Top players: D.J. Rogers, Eastside Catholic (6-4, 230, stock for TE just keeps rising and senior has close to 30 college offers); J.T. Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic (6-5, 280, junior regarded as No. 1 in 2021 class); Jernias Tafia, Eastside Catholic (6-4, 320, senior lineman working toward future in college game as offensive guard.)

Key game: O’Dea at Eastside Catholic, Oct. 11, once again should decide Metro supremacy. Irish have reached the last three Class 3A state title games and Crusaders five of last seven championships.

Breakdown: Eastside Catholic is loaded with talent and must navigate into new territory as former UW player Dominic Daste takes over as coach for Jeremy Thielbahr. The Crusaders will have to stave off a challenge in the Mountain Division from ultra-consistent O’Dea. The difference could be four-star recruits RB Sam Adams II (University of Washington, No. 3 in state in 2020 class by Scout.com) and WR Gee Scott Jr. (Ohio State, No. 2 in state in 2020 class by Scout.com), making the Crusaders’ offense one of the toughest to stop. Adams was Associated Press Class 3A Player of the Year in 2018. … The Irish meanwhile should churn out yards on the ground behind junior offensive guard Owen Prentice (6-3, 280).

North Puget Sound League

Defending champ: Mountain Division: Enumclaw (7-4, 4-1) and Todd Beamer (7-4, 4-1); Valley: Hazen (6-4, 3-1) and Auburn Mountainview (3-7, 3-1); Sound: Kentridge (7-2, 4-0).

Preseason favorite: Kennedy Catholic.

Top contenders: Beamer, Kentwood, Enumclaw, Auburn Riverside.

Top players: Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic, (6-2, 195, UW-bound left-handed junior has 7,597 yards and 76 TDs in two seasons); Sav’ell Smalls, Kennedy Catholic (6-3, 225, Garfield transfer returns to school where he played as a freshman; has D-1 offers galore as LB/DE, considered No. 1 recruit for 2020 in state by Scout.com); Alphonse Oywak, Kentwood (6-3, 180, senior has a chance to be one of top WRs if Conks can get the ball to him); Wyatt Hansen, Kentwood (6-4, 280, senior guard committed to play for Eastern Washington).

Key game: Kennedy Catholic at Beamer (Federal Way Stadium), Oct. 10, Lancers will attempt to de-throne Mountain Division co-champions (with Enumclaw) in a parity-filled division.

Breakdown: Kennedy Catholic boasts one of the top offenses in the nation with its Air Raid attack, led by Huard and a bevy of talented receivers, starting with Jabez Tinae, Junior Alexander and RB Justin Baker. The question is: Will the Lancers have enough on defense to stop league foes? … Hazen looked ready to step up its game, but will feel the sting of losing talented senior QB Jaxon Ingram (6-4, 220), who transferred back to Durant High School in Oklahoma. … Beamer, which has the best record (20-5) since the NPSL re-formed in 2016, features three all-league caliber linemen returning in Malik Agbo (6-5, 300, UW, Tennessee and Nevada offers), I’Ava Lui (5-11, 285) and Jayden Jones (6-4, 280). WR/DB Brycen Dillworth moves to QB to take over for the graduated Brandon Niksich, but three solid RBs should provide balance.

WesCo 4A

Defending champ: Lake Stevens (13-1, 7-0).

Preseason favorite: Lake Stevens.

Top contenders: Monroe, Glacier Peak, Mount Vernon.

Top players: Efton Chism III, Monroe (5-11, 186, Eastern Washington commit piled up 109 catches, 1,708 yards and 24 TDs over last two seasons); Dallas Landeros, Lake Stevens (5-11, 175, 1st team All-WesCo 4A RB piled up more than 1,500 yards all-purpose and 15 TDs last season); Kasen Kinchen, Lake Stevens (5-11, 170, senior CB listed at No. 7 among 2020 prospects for state by Scout.com); Blake Rybar, Monroe (6-1, 205, senior RB/MLB poised for big season on both sides of the ball).

Key game: Lake Stevens at Glacier Peak, Oct. 11, the top two teams from last season clash for league supremacy again; Vikings won a 24-21 thriller last season.

Breakdown: State runner-up Lake Stevens retains enough talent to make another run at the school’s first state title. They fell 52-20 to Union of Vancouver in the 2018 title contest, but have enough pieces to make another charge in 2019. “If we do what we’re capable of, we should be right there again,” coach Tom Tri said. Replacing graduated starting QB Tre’ Long (2,849 yards passing, 32 TDs) will be tough for Lake Stevens. That job likely will fall to the hands of junior Tanner Jellison (6-4, 195), but the Vikings offensive line should be one of the best with three of five starters back including Logan Bruce-Jones (6-5, 310) and Wyatt Hall (6-1, 250). … Mount Vernon is inexperienced but is looking for back-to-back state appearances for the first time in program history.

WesCo 3A

Defending champs: North: Squalicum (8-3, 5-1). South: Snohomish (8-3, 6-0).

Preseason favorites: Squalicum, Snohomish.

Top contenders: Shorecrest, Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway.

Top players: Dillon Kuk, Marysville-Pilchuck (6-0, 165, two-way first-team All-WesCo 3A at WR/DB last season); Brandon Gimse Squalicum, (6-5, 320, senior gives Storm a big body to run behind); Hunter Moen, Meadowdale (6-2, 170, named first-team All-WesCo South); Tyler Larson, Snohomish (5-9, 205, 2nd team All-WesCo South performer takes the reins of the Panthers’ running game after running mate Tyler Messena graduated).

Key game: Shorecrest at Snohomish, Oct. 4, could prove pivotal in showing if Scots belong with the likes of division-winning Panthers.

Breakdown: Snohomish retains 13 starters, including eight on defense, and should keep momentum built after reaching state for the first time in 11 season in 2018 (falling to Bellevue 66-33 in first round). The Panthers lose 4 of 5 starters on offensive line, but retain three-year starter Drew Stultz (6-2, 255, junior), and have open competition for the QB job. … The surprise of the WesCo South Division this season could be Shorecrest, which returns seven offensive starters and eight defensive starters. The Scots boast a four-year starter at QB in Eladio Fountain (6-2, 240) and a proven runner in Markus Selzler (6-1, 220), who doubles as a DE. Eight of the team’s starters have been on the first unit since sophomore year.

North Sound Conference

Defending champ: Cedar Park Christian (7-2, 5-0).

Preseason favorite: Cedar Park Christian.

Top contenders: King’s, Granite Falls.

Top players: Zach Wilkins, Cedar Park Christian (5-9, 175, produced a 299-yard, three-TD effort in win over Blaine last season); Colin Hamilton, King’s (6-7, 275, all-league first-team offensive tackle has offers from San Diego, Central Washington and Southwest Minnesota State); Johnny Petrus, Cedar Park Christian (5-11, 160, junior poised for breakout season.)

Key game: Granite Falls at Cedar Park Christian, Oct. 4, Eagles must clear midseason test against improving Tigers’ squad.

Breakdown: It feels like Cedar Park Christian is ready to take a step toward securing the school’s second state berth, but it will be with a new coach in UW standout defensive tackle Manase Hopoi. Hopoi was named coach earlier this summer shortly after coach Butch Goncharoff (11-8 record in two seasons) was hired as part of the new Seattle franchise’s XFL coaching staff. Goncharoff, who led Bellevue to 11 of the school’s 12 state titles before a recruiting controversy led to his ouster, will remain as the school’s offensive coordinator. The Bothell school is still seeking it first state berth since 2011. The Eagles lost to Mount Baker 48-7 in a state-qualifying game in 2018 and falling to Meridian 63-3 in a state qualifier in 2017.