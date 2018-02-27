Sorn has become more than a dunker and shot-blocker as he has grown both in size and in learning the game. The 7-4 Richland senior has narrowed his college choices to Saint Mary’s and UW, but first comes this week’s state tournament.

Riley Sorn soars above the rest. He stands out. He elicits attention everywhere he goes.

People stop and stare.

At 7 feet, 4 inches tall, he’s the featured attraction walking on campus at Richland High School, on the basketball court for the Bombers and almost everywhere else he goes.

Class 4A state boys basketball When: Wednesday through Thursday. Where: Tacoma Dome. Follow along: On Twitter, #hardwoodclassic; #wabkbscores; @SeaTimesPreps ; @JaydaEvans; @TimesPrepsMattM; @SBLiveNW; @WIAAWA. Top story lines: Led by a stout defense, Gonzaga Prep is the team opposing coaches fear the most and the Bullpups are clearly the team to beat. The growth and experience of Richland (23-1) will make the Bombers tough for Gonzaga Prep to knock off again. They fell to pre-tournament favorite Gonzaga Prep (24-0) in the District 8 championship 56-53 on Feb. 16. The two teams appear headed toward a 4A semifinal clash on Friday. “We’ve all gotten stronger and become better players, everyone all the way down the line,” said the Bombers’ Riley Sorn of matching up with the Bullpups after three losses to them last season. “So this year, it’s been a lot better. We’re a lot better equipped to play them this year. I’m pretty sure we’ll see them again, and next time it will be a different story.” ... On the other side of the bracket, NPSL Olympic Division rivals Enumclaw and Federal Way could meet in the semis. The Hornets (21-5) handed the Eagles (25-1) their first loss a 53-44 in the West Central/Southwest bi-district title game on Feb. 17. Top players: Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep, 6-7, F, Jr. (22 ppg); Jaden McDaniels, Federal Way, 6-9, F, Jr. (21 ppg, 10 rpg, 4.6 apg, 3.3 bspg); Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw, 6-7, F, Sr. (21 ppg, 12 rpg); Carson Tuttle, Kamiak, 5-11, G, Sr. (22.6 ppg, 5 apg); Jonny Love, Lewis & Clark (Spokane), 6-4, G, Sr. (21 ppg); Trey Sanchez, Sunnyside, 5-11, G, Sr. (23.9 ppg). Favorites: Gonzaga Prep, Richland, Federal Way. Last: Kamiak point guard Carson Tuttle, a three-year starter, has to be the most underappreciated player in the tourney. The 5-11 Tuttle, a smart player with all the skills, said: “Unfortunately guys under 6-foot don’t get a lot of (Division I) looks.” Tuttle will play at NCAA D2 Texas A&M-Commerce next winter. Matt Massey

Up close, people gawk at the gangly giant. And Sorn, a senior center for Richland, handles all of the scrutiny in stride. It would be easy for him to be insecure given his frustrating start in basketball.

“There was a big improvement that had to be made,” said Sorn, who started out as an uncoordinated basketball player in third-grade rec ball. “Sure, it was frustrating. All the other kids were running up and down the court and passing and not dribbling off their feet and there I was, the guy with his hands in his pockets running around.

“It was a little discouraging at times with all the other guys who were way better than me, and all up until recently. Middle school was when I started to get a little coordinated. It just got better from there. It’s been a long journey, for sure.”

It’s his easy-going, can-do personality that strikes anyone who engages him. Especially when he gets asked the obvious, redundant questions like: “How’s the weather up there?” or “How tall are you?” or “Do you play basketball?”

“When people ask that, I know it’s their first time asking, and they don’t mean any harm and they don’t know that I’ve been approached like 30 other times that day,” said Sorn, who reached 6 feet 6 by sixth grade and hit the 7-foot mark on the freshman team for Richland. “Unless you’re a jerk to me, I’ll be gracious. If they’re interested enough to come up and talk to me, that’s totally cool. I try to keep an open mind and happy spirits when everyone’s coming up to me.”

From those humble beginnings, Sorn eventually grew into a starter for the Bombers for the last three seasons. Each season, his game has evolved and he was rewarded for his persistence, being named Most Valuable Player of the Mid-Columbia Conference this season.

Sorn, initially just a rim protector and dunker because of his lack of shooting range, blossomed where the offense could be directed through him. Sorn averaged 16.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and four blocks per game as the fourth-seeded Bombers (23-1) guaranteed themselves a spot in the state quarterfinals in the Tacoma Dome this week at the Class 4A state tournament.

Sorn came huge again as Richland hammered Davis of Yakima 86-61 on Friday in the Class 4A regionals, supplying 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Just like Sorn once was a bit of an unknown commodity, the Bombers have grown from a surprise state semifinalist in 2017 into a front-runner in 2018.

“It feels good. Last year was kind of heartbreaking a little bit,” Sorn said. “We weren’t the big dogs last year. No one was really expecting us to get up there. So, this year, you could say we kind of have some pressure on us, but I’m just really excited and happy with how we are all playing together.

“We learned so much about ourselves going against Federal Way and teams like that.”

Richland upset two-time defending state champion Federal Way 61-57 in last season’s quarterfinals and fell just short in the semifinals 63-61 to Union of Vancouver. Sorn’s presence was a big factor in the big win over the Eagles, supplying 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks en route to a Class 4A-tourney record 30 blocks.

Earl Streufert, Richland’s 19th-year head coach, has a rare luxury in Sorn.

“He grew right through that difficult period – no pun intended – and emotionally was on an even keel the whole way through,” Streufert said. “He dealt well with the criticisms. Last year, the last half of the regular season, the improvement that he made right into the playoffs and the state tournament was phenomenal. And he’s just continued to go up from there.”

Sorn has had multiple NCAA Division I offers. He’s narrowed his college choice to two schools: Saint Mary’s in Moraga, Calif., and the University of Washington.