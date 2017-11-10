The top-ranked Ravens made the semifinals for the fourth straight season and didn’t even drop a set in two matches.

KENNEWICK — The love fest continues for the Auburn Riverside volleyball team.

The top-ranked Ravens are in position to repeat as Class 4A state champions at the Toyota Center, coasting into the semifinals without dropping a set Friday.

It’s their fourth straight semifinal appearance — a streak started in Class 3A, when they went on to win the title (they were third in 3A in 2015).

Senior hitter Calley Heilborn has started in all four semis, and coach Chris Leverenz credits her growth and maturity for helping this group get back there.

“She definitely has helped these guys know what it’s like to be there and she carries them sometimes,” Leverenz said.

And Heilborn? She credits her coach.

“It’s Lev,” she said. “She grooms this program to be so loving and caring. Working hard in the gym is an expectation for all our teams.”

The Ravens play at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 Emerald Ridge (29-6).

The other semifinal pairs No. 2 Mead of Spokane (26-2) against No. 6 of University Place (21-5).

Heilborn isn’t the only AR player with plenty of semifinal experience — in fact, she isn’t even the MOST experienced. This will be the fifth for fellow senior Ciera Zimmerman, who set as an eighth grader for Christian Faith in the Class 1B semis (if small schools do not have enough players in grades 9-12, eighth graders are allowed to play).

She played in three semis for Christian Faith (which finished third twice and second once) before transferring to Riverside last year.

It was a banner first round for the West Central District with all seven qualifiers advancing — and three reaching the semifinals.

The SPSL went 4-0 with Puyallup pulling the biggest stunner — a 3-0 victory over third-ranked West Valley of Yakima.

The Rams were 28-2 coming in and eager to redeem themselves after a quick 0-2 exit last year, when they were unbeaten and nationally ranked.

Notes

• The NPSL trio of teams was bolstered by Kennedy Catholic’s 3-1 upset of No. 8 Eastlake, the Kingco tournament champion. The Lancers, who won the Class 3A championship in 2015, dropped a close opening set, 25-23, then dominated the rest of the way.

Kennedy Catholic, which has no players over 5 feet 9, gave Mead, which has five players 5-11 or taller, a tough time, winning the opening set in their quarterfinal match, 25-23, and led late in the fourth before falling 27-25.

“I love my little group of fighters,” coach Liz Quitiquit said before the tournament started.

The Lancers can still earn a trophy, but face an elimination match Saturday morning. No. 10 Lake Stevens went 1-1 and also can take home hardware.