TACOMA — Issaquah had all the answers on Saturday morning.

Even as the No. 12 Eagles watched their hard-earned lead dwindle under a fourth-quarter barrage by No. 2 Todd Beamer (25-5), they stayed positive.

Issaquah (22-10) responded down the stretch of its 67-56 victory in the fourth/sixth-place game at the Class 4A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome.

“We just needed to see the ball go through the basket again,” Issaquah coach Doug Crandall said. “Katie Macnary gets that big bucket and we started again. But it was scary.”

Way back in December, Issaquah had top-ranked Woodinville down late in the first league game of the season. The Falcons came back strong, and the Eagles wilted in a 61-44 loss.

Against the Titans, Issaquah built its lead to as much as 20 in the third quarter, 49-29, before a Beamer mini-run to end the third closed the gap to 49-36 entering the fourth.

Aaliyah Alexander, playing in her final game for Beamer, completed a three-point play with 4:37 remaining. That ignited a 14-2 run that ended with a Najahia Forks layup with 2:49 to play, getting the Titans back within four at 56-52.

“Our eyes got big,” Beamer coach Corey Alexander admitted.

The Eagles made 5 of 8 free throws down the stretch and finished off the victory in the day’s first game with an 11-4 spurt.

“We just got prepared for this game,” Issaquah junior Alivia Stephens said. “We got to the gym early. It’s a thrill to play here. And this shows our potential as a team.”

Stephens led a balanced Issaquah offensive attack with 15 points. Four Eagles scored in double figures, while Stephens and Macnary each had eight rebounds.

Alexander poured in 12 of her game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter and added a sixth-place trophy to the case to sit alongside the two thirds sister Nia helped bring to the Federal Way school.

3rd/5th: Glacier Peak 47, Union 45

The No. 6 Grizzlies rebounded from their semifinal loss to Woodinville, hanging on to beat the No. 7 Titans (21-7).

No. 6 Glacier Peak (22-5) led a close game 27-22 at the half, but extended the advantage to nine, 38-29, heading into the fourth quarter. But Abbey Kaip and Mackenzie Lewis each scored six points in the second half, and the Titans gave themselves a chance with a 16-point fourth quarter that made it close.

Maya Erling, who started the scoring with a three-pointer for the Grizzlies in the game’s first minute, finished with a game-high 16 points. Madison Rubino had 15 rebounds for Glacier Peak to go with nine points.

Mason Oberg had a team-high 15 points for Union.

All-tournament team

First team — Mia Hughes, Woodinville (MVP); Petyon Howard, Central Valley; Mason Oberg, Union; Aaliyah Alexander, Todd Beamer; Aaliyah Collins, Glacier Peak.

Second team — Chloe Williams, Central Valley; Maya Erling, Glacier Peak; Alivia Stephens, Issaquah; MJ Bruno, Central Valley; Tatum Thompson, Woodinville.

Coaches — Felice Orrell, Central Valley; Doug Crandall, Issaquah.

Boys

3rd/5th: Union 63, Glacier Peak 49

Top-ranked Union (27-1) and No. 2 Glacier Peak (25-2), which came to state undefeated, got their showdown, just not in the game either team expected.

The Titans raced to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and maintained that double-digit advantage. Union made 11 of 23 shots in the first half, just shy of 48 percent, while holding the Grizzlies to 29 percent from the field.

The lead ballooned to as much as 19 points early in the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak managed to make it interesting when Bobby Siebers made a three-pointer, was fouled and sank the free throw for the four-point play. That got the Grizzlies within 11 at 49-38.

But Tanner Toolson made a three-pointer for Union just seconds later, with 4:56 remaining, to restore order for the Titans. Kaden Horn scored 15 of his game-high 25 points for Union in the first half.

4th/6th: Olympia 59, Sumner 48

The No. 10 Bears (23-7) avoided a third loss to the No. 9 Spartans (21-8) this season, pulling away in the final four minutes of a 59-48 victory. Olympia lost both games to Sumner during the regular season.

The Bears hadn’t been to state since 2012, and their fourth-place finish is the best since 2011.

Sumner hadn’t taken home a trophy since 1970 when it finished fourth.

The game was in doubt until the final four minutes. But when Keigan Heistand took a long pass after a rebound and laid the ball in with a minute and a half remaining, it completed a 9-0 Olympia run to extend the lead to double-digits at 52-41.

Jackson Grant led all scorers with 22 points for Olympia. Lamar Campbell had 17 points for Sumner.

All-tournament team

First team — Jabe Mullins, Mount Si (MVP); Tanner Toolson, Union; Kyle Gruhler, Skyview; Tyler Patterson, Mount Si; Jayce Simmons, Central Valley.

Second team — Tucker Molina, Glacier Peak; Gavin Gilstrap, Central Valley; Dylan Darling, Central Valley; Hayden Curtiss, Mount Si; Jackon Grant, Olympia.

Coach — Jason Griffith, Mount Si.