Each team that qualifies for the state tournament is assigned a host to help feel welcome and to assist with small issues.

TACOMA — No, there aren’t courtside seats like the NBA.

The four people often spotted at the end of high-school benches throughout the Class 4A and 3A boys and girls tournament games at the Tacoma Dome are actually team hosts. As in a welcoming committee, not people who squeeze 15 players into their home.

Cotton Clarke and partner Alex Spearman have been hosts of teams the past four seasons. For this year’s event, the couple stepped in as co-chairs to find hosts for 48 teams. They were successful in finding 40, patch working the remainder.

“We want them to feel welcomed when they come and have an experience other than just playing the game,” said Clarke, a Steilacoom alum. “This is a life event. The more positive we can make it, maybe they’ll do the same thing in paying it forward in the future.”

Hosts are required to, at minimum, purchase $5 programs for every team member and be a contact for any needs such as where to eat in Tacoma or a last-minute search for a gymnasium to practice.

The individuals or families meet their teams at Tuesday’s walk-through. The volunteers typically get keychains with players’ names engraved, make goody bags and don the team’s colors to cheer them on through the tournament.

A perk is definitely the courtside seats.

“For local teams, maybe it doesn’t mean jack,” said Richland boys coach Earl Streufert, whose Bombers will play for a fourth-place trophy Saturday. “But for us, every year we’ve been here, we’ve had phenomenal people and it’s a big deal for our kids. It makes the tournament that much more special.”

Coach’s kid

Throughout Mount Si’s Class 4A boys state tournament run, there’s a constant awe about Bennett O’Connor. Mostly because the starting point guard is a freshman and leading the Wildcats to their first state championship game since 1977.

Bennett’s father is former Bellevue boys coach Chris. The elder O’Connor retired after 12 seasons, leading the Wolverines to eight Class 3A state tournament appearances.

“I try to stay calm and clear,” said Bennett, who’s averaging 10.5 points in Mount Si’s two tourney wins. “(Dad) taught me nothing is going to happen if you’re yelling at the refs or getting mad at your teammates.”