The lack of a backdrop behind one of the hoops often causes problems for players new to the Dome.

TACOMA — Depth perception is one of the hottest topics among state basketball players.

But what are they talking about?

For teams playing in the Tacoma Dome — a facility used for state football, rodeos and concerts — the lack of a backdrop behind one of the two hoops messes with shooters. There’s a black curtain separating two courts, providing a background for the other hoop.

“It’s trippy,” Mount Si junior Jabe Mullins said. “You see lights everywhere and the backboard is clear and the far wall is white, so it can be hard to see the (shooter’s) box.”

Mullins entered the quarterfinal game against Puyallup on Thursday a 52-percent shooter from the field and a 45 percent from three-point range. In his first game in the Dome, Mullins was 6 of 16 from the field, including missing five of his six shots from deep.

Mount Si won the game, advancing to its first boys state semifinals since 2006.

Prairie girls coach Hala Corral had her team practice at Saint Martin’s University on Wednesday because its gym has a similar layout to the Dome. Federal Way boys coach Yattah Reed said a nonleague game at Barclays Center in New York helped his players.

“Kids are just accustomed to traditional high-school gyms where there’s a wall,” Reed said. “The hoop is still 10-feet and has a net.”

Scoring queen

Woodinville sophomore Mia Hughes’ opening bucket in Wednesday’s 53-52 win over Sunnyside made her the Falcons’ all-time leading scorer. The milestone score was a turnaround jumper with 46.8 seconds left in the first quarter of the Class 4A girls state tournament opener.

Hughes finished with 20 points to sit atop Woodinville’s chart at 1,083 career points. The mark surpasses April Saunders’ three-year total of 1,064 from 1991 through 1993. Hughes does have the advantage of playing on varsity as a freshman, a recent program rule change.

“Mia will destroy (the record) with four years,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “But she did break it in only two.”