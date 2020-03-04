TACOMA — The Kentridge High School girls will not win the Class 4A state title, like many thought they would do a few months ago, but they more than proved their resilience.

The Chargers were ranked No. 1 in the state early in the season, with five-star recruit Jordyn Jenkins leading the way.

But Jenkins tore her ACL nine games into the season. Fifth-seeded Kentridge, despite losing its 6-foot-2 star, regrouped and made it to the state tournament anyway. The Chargers’ run ended with a 57-35 loss to No. 12 Issaquah in a loser-out game at the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday afternoon, but that didn’t make coach Brad McDowell any less proud.

“They have a lot of heart in them, and they’re a great group of girls,” said McDowell, whose team finished 20-7. “Jordyn’s a top-10 player in the country and it’s tough when you don’t have that one go-to player. … But we had confidence we could get here (after Jenkins got hurt) and we believed. Super proud of them, but we just didn’t have everything we could have.”

Jenkins, who has signed with USC, cheered her teammates on throughout the game.

“I was proud of them to get here, but it sucks seeing them out there and not being able to help out,” she said.

Issaquah advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals, where it will meet Central Valley at 12:15 p.m.

Tough place to shoot

The Tacoma Dome has long been known as a tough venue to shoot in, especially from long range. You would get no argument from West Valley of Yakima boys, who was upset 47-31 by Skyview of Vancouver.

The Rams (19-4), No. 7 in the RPI rankings, were 14 of 42 from the field and 0 for 12 from three-point range. Their previous lowest-scoring game of the season was 40 points in an early loss to Kamiakin.

Skyview (19-9) tied for its second-lowest score of the season, but it was good enough to win by 16 points. The Storm will play Central Valley of Spokane Valley on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. in a quarterfinal.

The season ended for West Valley and it’s 7-foot-1 starting center, Conner Turner, the tallest player in either the 3A or 4A tournaments. He had five points and three blocked shots.

The 4A boys game that followed was not a scorefest either. Olympia (21-6) broke away from a 32-32 tie through three quarters to post a 48-43 victory over Auburn (23-7), which lost its last three games of the season.

Auburn, which beat Olympia 53-49 two weeks ago, tied its lowest scoring output of the season. It was Olympia’s third-lowest scoring game of the season.

No TV for title games

One big change for this year’s tournament is that the state title games in Class 4A and 4A will no longer be televised on ROOT Sports.

It will be the first time in 40 years that the title games will not be on local TV.

ROOT Sports general manager told ScorebookLive that the title-game broadcasts had lost money for years.

Games can be watched via livestream with a subscription to NFHS (National Federation of High School Sports) Network.

Note