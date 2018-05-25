The Eagles got thumped by Richland in the Class 4A state semifinals 11-0 and will play Wenatchee for third/fourth-place on Saturday.

PASCO — Arlo Evasick didn’t look for silver linings.

He didn’t make excuses or lament any what-ifs.

Little went right for his Federal Way baseball team Friday in an 11-0, five-inning loss to Richland in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament at Gesa Park, but Evasick came up with the perfect summation of the one-sided affair:

“They played like their hair was on fire, and we played like we couldn’t find water to put it out,” the third-year coach said.

Senior pitcher Caleb Richter tossed a one-hit gem, facing just one over the minimum, and the Bombers backed him with flawless defense and opportunistic offense, putting together eight hits, five walks and three hit batters to reach the championship game for the first time since 2010, when they finished second to Kentwood.

Richland (17-10) plays third-ranked Skyview of Vancouver (22-5) for the title Saturday at 4 p.m. The Storm came from behind in the seventh inning to beat Wenatchee in the other semifinal, 3-1.

Federal Way (17-8) faces Wenatchee (17-8) at 10 a.m. to decide third and fourth places.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the young Eagles, who have just three seniors on their roster. Two weeks ago, they lost 9-1 to Puyallup and 12-3 to Beamer. They came back to thump Mount Vernon in their regional opener, 12-2, then pulled off a 6-5 upset of Puyallup — the defending champion — to get here.

“We’re Jekyl and Hyde,” Evasick said.

The bad came out early. Sophomore pitcher Tyler Hoeft struggled from the get-go, hitting the first batter he faced (but later picking him off), walking the second and giving up four straight hits, including a pair of doubles before getting another out. The Bombers scored four runs and Hoeft was lifted after walking the leadoff batter in the second.

Evasick didn’t think it was a case of nerves.

“He’s had plenty of big innings, big games and he’s thrown really well in big situations,” he said. “We just didn’t come out and play well. It happens. It’s a heck of a time for it to happen.”

Fellow sophomore Carter Berry wobbled in relief, too. He hit the first batter, walked the second, got a pop-up then walked in a run. Brandham Ponce came on and was greeted by Christian Berry’s three-run double. It was 8-0 after two innings, 9-0 after four and Richland added the final two in the top of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.

Evasick hopes to see the good side of his team Saturday.

“It’s the last chance some of these guys might ever get to play in a state tournament,” he said.

Note

• In the other semifinal, the Storm rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and earn the opportunity to win their second title in six years, beating Wenatchee 3-1. They beat South Kitsap in the 2013 championship game.

Senior pitcher Daniel Copeland, who has signed with Gonzaga, tied it with a one-out single and junior Ryan Pitts delivered the game-winning, two-out, two-run hit down the left-field line after a pair of intentional walks (with a ground out in between).

• It’s been a big year for the Bomber boys, who won the state football title and made state semifinals in basketball.