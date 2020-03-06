TACOMA — Just one step remains for the Woodinville Falcons to notch their place in history.

Top-ranked Woodinville earned a spot in the Class 4A state girls basketball title game with its 63-41 semifinal victory over No. 6 Glacier Peak on Friday afternoon at the Tacoma Dome. The Falcons improved to 28-0 heading into Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship game against perennial power Central Valley of Spokane.

The Bears beat Union 61-53 to set up a rematch of the 2018 title game. Central Valley won that one 70-39 during an unbeaten run to a national title.

Turning the tables on the Bears would mean the Falcons would become the 10th big-school (Class 4A or 3A) girls team since 1974 to go undefeated while winning state.

“I’m so excited,” Tatum Thompson said. “I feel like we can do it.”

The semifinal was Thompson’s turn to shine for the Falcons. The 5-foot-11 sophomore efficiently poured in 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field and added three assists as Woodinville pulled away in the second half.

“Tatum was fantastic tonight,” Falcons coach Scott Bullock said. “And she’s only 15 years old. The sky’s the limit for her. We talk about that, that every game can be someone different. It was Mia (Hughes) last night. Tatum was on that team last year, but never really got off the bench. In one year, you can see what happened.”

Hughes may not have poured in 34 points on Thursday as she did in Woodinville’s quarterfinal win on Thursday, but she still scored a game-high 23 to go with nine rebounds. It’s just that 13 of those points came at the free-throw line, so it was a quiet night.

“It’s not like you can take someone away,” Glacier Peak coach Brian Hill said. “You take Mia, or you take Veronica (Sheffey). Then Tatum steps up and has a great day. They just have a lot of weapons.”

Two weeks ago, the Grizzlies (21-5) took Woodinville to overtime before succumbing for the Wes-King District title, 62-57.

On Friday, the Falcons seized control — twice.

Thompson’s basket with 4 minutes, 7 seconds left in the second quarter gave Woodinville a 24-13 lead. The Grizzlies had a run of their own in them, closing the first half with an 11-3 spurt fueled by five points from Aaliyah Collins to get within three at the half.

Collins scored seven of her team-high 13 in the second quarter. Maya Erling made three three-pointers and also had 13 points for Glacier Peak.

“We grabbed that 10-to-12-point lead then gave it back,” Bullock said. “Every team talks about third quarters. That third quarter was just really fun to watch as a coach. We made a statement as a team.”

Thompson scored 10 in the period. Hughes added six, and Woodinville outscored Glacier Peak 27-7 over the eight minutes to race away.

“We tried,” Hill said. “They were better than us tonight. We usually wear people out. They wore us out tonight.”

Central Valley 61, Union 53

No. 4 Central Valley (22-3) withstood a 10-0 run early in the third quarter from the No. 7 Titans (21-6) that tied the game at 31-31 by scoring the next seven points to retake control. The lead grew to as much as 12 midway into the fourth quarter 56-44 before settling into the final margin.

Mason Oberg made six three-pointers, one shy of the single-game tournament record and finished with a game-high 26 points in a losing effort for Union. Peyton Howard scored 18 to lead three Bears in double figures.

Central Valley has won five state championships since 1993.